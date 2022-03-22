News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Lidl and Morrisons recall products due to safety concerns

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 7:52 PM March 22, 2022
Travellers have moved onto the car park of a former Lidl store in Norwich .Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Lidl is among a number of retailers that have recalled products this week due to safety concerns - Credit: Archant

Pistachio nuts and scented candles are among the items that retailers have recalled due to urgent safety concerns.

Trading Standards has issued warnings about a number of items that should be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Trading Standards has warned that Sau Tao spinach noodles have been recalled due to the product containing egg

Liroy B.V. has recalled its Sau Tao brand of spinach noodles due to the product containing egg, which is not printed on the label. - Credit: Trading Standards

Liroy B.V. has recalled its Sau Tao brand spinach noodles as the product contains egg, which is not mentioned on the label.

The noodles, which come in a 454g packet, could be a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to egg.

The company has said customers can return the product to the point of sale for a full refund.

Product details:
Sau Tao ST Spinach Noodles
Pack size: 454 g
Best-before dates: all dates
Allergen: egg

Morrisons recall scented candles

Morrisons has recalled its 'Elements' range of scented candles - Credit: Trading Standards

Morrisons has recalled its 'Elements' range of scented candles that come in tins.

The product poses a fire risk as some candles burn in an uncontrolled manner.

The product can be returned to a Morrisons store for a full refund.

Product details:

Morrisons Elements Scented Tin Candles
Variants: Fire, Water, Earth, Air

Lidl recalls pistachios over safety concerns, according to Trading Standards

Lidl has recalled its Alesto Californian roasted and salted pistachios dated best before October 4, 2022 due to the potential presence of salmonella. - Credit: Trading Standards

Lidl has warned customers to not eat its Alesto brand of California roasted and salted pistachios dated best before October 4, 2022 because salmonella has been found in the product.

Salmonella can cause fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps and symptoms can begin after six hours after eating contaminated food.

Lidl has advised customers to return the pistachio nuts back to one of its stores for a full refund. 

Product details:
Alesto Californian Pistachios Roasted and Salted
Pack size: 200 g
Batch code: LP200N22004
Best-before date: 04 October 2022

