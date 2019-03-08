'Lovable rogue' found face down in bedroom the day after his first date

The inquest was held at Norfolk coroner's court. Picture: David Bale Archant

A "lovable rogue" was found face down in his bedroom the day after his first date, an inquest has heard.

Liam Randall, who was also known as Liam Anderson, died on March 29 at the age of 24 in his grandmother's home on Harmony School Road in Lessingham.

An inquest has heard how Mr Randall had been on a date the evening before and had been "in good spirits" on his return. However, his body was discovered the following afternoon face down in his bedroom.

In a written statement read out at his inquest, his mother, Lisa Anderson, said: "Liam was a lovable rogue. He had problems over the years but was kind, caring and loving and would always open a door for a female."

Area coroner Yvonne Blake, who ruled that his death was drug-related and as a result of misadventure, said: "This is a tragic loss of a bright young man."

Mr Randall was a regular user of ketamine and evidence that he had taken the drug that evening was discovered by his body and in his blood.