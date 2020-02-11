'It needs to be addressed' - Couple on why they're backing major mental health event

Open up at OPEN, which is being sponsored by Liam Lambert Construction Ltd will take place on March 6 2020. Picture: Archant Archant

A family which is supporting a major new all-day event focussing on mental health in Norfolk has told why the subject is so close to their hearts.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

OPEN Up event Photocall. David Powles Editor of EDP, Hayley Gerrard - OPEN, Nelsons Journey - Jess Moses, Ormiston Families - Volunteers, Active Norfolk- Sam Watts, Leeway| Domestic Abuse Charity- Gabriella Harvey Mobbs, Wellbeing Service- Ben Ryan, Helen Bridge & Gemma Nobbs from Aviva and Lambert Construction- sponsors. Pictures: Brittany Woodman OPEN Up event Photocall. David Powles Editor of EDP, Hayley Gerrard - OPEN, Nelsons Journey - Jess Moses, Ormiston Families - Volunteers, Active Norfolk- Sam Watts, Leeway| Domestic Abuse Charity- Gabriella Harvey Mobbs, Wellbeing Service- Ben Ryan, Helen Bridge & Gemma Nobbs from Aviva and Lambert Construction- sponsors. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Open Up at Open, will focus on the many issues around mental health which directly impact the people of Norfolk.

The free to attend event, which will take place in Norwich on March 6, will cover everything from where to seek mental health advice from, to standards of care and real-life stories to help spread the message no one suffering mental ill health is alone.

Among the many people helping to make the event a reality are Gemma and Liam Lambert of Liam Lambert Construction Ltd, which is sponsoring the day.

Gemma Lambert, who co-owns the Besthorpe based business, said when the company was approached about sponsoring Open Up at Open, they were keen to support it.

Gemma and Liam Lambert of Liam Lambert Construction Ltd. who are sponsoring Open up at Open. Picture: Liam Lambert Construction Ltd Gemma and Liam Lambert of Liam Lambert Construction Ltd. who are sponsoring Open up at Open. Picture: Liam Lambert Construction Ltd

Mrs Lambert said: "[Mental health] is just one of those things which is so big now, in so many ways and it just needs to be addressed.

"There's always someone who knows someone in one way or another [who has been affected by a mental health condition], so if we can help in any way we will.

"I think what's really important is getting to people before they become a statistic," she said.

Mrs Lambert said her family had its own experience of mental ill health and as a business always put employee welfare first, she said: "We have around 15 employees in our business, it's not a very big but we communicate really well and it's like a big family business, they feel they can talk to us and we will help out in any way.

"It's really important, [mental health] is something really close to both of us and if we can help in any way other than just giving money [we will], it means a lot to us."

You may also want to watch:

"I just want to raise awareness," she said.

Open up at Open will take place at Open in Bank Plain on March 6, for more information on the event head to the Open Up at Open Facebook page.

ABOUT THE DAY

Open Up at Open will take place at Open in Bank Plain, Norwich, on Friday, March 6 from 8.30am to 6pm.

The day will begin at 9am with a BBC Radio Norfolk breakfast debate which will be broadcast live from the venue.

Among the panellists will be Sir Norman Lamb, who will also be discussing his mental health grass roots fund in a Q&A with David Powles, editor of the EDP and Evening News at 10.15am.

From 11.30am to 1.30pm there will be a series of short talks from people who will be sharing personal experiences on the topic of mental health.

Actor Joe Tracini will be the first to speak, followed by former police officer Steve Hunt, blogger Carly Rowena, Darren Eadie and Craig Hill.

At 1.30pm there will be a panel discussion on children's wellbeing, followed by talks on tackling loneliness at 3pm and mental health in the workplace at 4pm.

The day will come to a close at 5pm with a mindfulness and yoga session.

A number of mental health charities and organisation will also be at the event with information about their work and specialisms.