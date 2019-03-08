Search

Climber bids to make history by completing 120 mountains in a year

PUBLISHED: 11:47 14 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:47 14 October 2019

Liam Chase, who grew up in Fakenham, is completing the P600 Challenge within the year, by himself, for two causes very close to his family. Picture: Courtesy of Liam Chase

Liam Chase, who grew up in Fakenham, is completing the P600 Challenge within the year, by himself, for two causes very close to his family. Picture: Courtesy of Liam Chase

Courtesy of Liam Chase

One Norfolk man has set himself an extraordinary challenge to climb 120 of the highest mountains in the British Isles in one year.

The P600 Challenge has been completed by only six known climbers, and involves climbing 120 600-metre peaks.

Completion all of the peaks equates to climbing Mount Everest 12 times.

Liam Chase, who grew up in Fakenham, is aiming to complete the challenge by himself, for two causes very close to his family.

Having lost his grandfather to heart disease, and experiencing his grandmother's fight with dementia, Mr Chase hopes to raise £1,000 for Alzheimer's Society and £1,000 for British Heart Foundation.

Speaking of his fundraising, Mr Chase said he feels a sense of "responsibility" to raise money for the charities. Acknowledging that his grandparents had "committed over 50 years to the British Heart Foundation", Mr Chase said he felt it was his turn to give back.

Throwing himself into the challenge, Mr Chase said the choice to climb the peaks in only a year was a "perfect way" to push himself.

Mr Chase said: "From the start of May, I have climbed almost every weekend with only the occasional one off, mainly due to moving house during this time".

Now living in Leicestershire, and with 80pc of the peaks located in Scotland, the challenge demands over 27,000 miles of driving and 1,200 miles of walking.

Mr Chase has already climbed 111 out of the 120 peaks.

His final climb is due to take place on November 9.

You can follow Chase's journey via his Instagram page @challengechase, or make a donation via his Just Giving pages:

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/liam-chase-p600-bhf

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/liam-chase-p600-as

