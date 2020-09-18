Ketamine supplier avoids immediate prison sentence

Garden Close, Bungay. PHOTO: Google Maps Archant

A Bungay man who supplied drugs to a friend who later died of an unrelated accidental overdose has been given a suspended prison sentence.

During an investigation into 23-year-old Ford Elliston’s death in Lowestoft in August last year, Suffolk Police found messages on his phone from Lewis Doubleday relating to the use and supply of drugs, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Claire Matthews, prosecuting, said there was no direct link between the drugs supplied by Doubleday and his friend Mr Elliston’s death.

Doubleday, 22, of Garden Close, Bungay, admitted being concerned in the supply of ketamine during a five month period between March and August 2019.

Sentencing him to a four month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and a 45 day rehabilitation activity requirement, Judge Emma Peters described Mr Elliston’s death as a “terrible tragedy”.

“Analysis of his phone showed you and he had been in communication and that on occasion you would supply him with this class B drug and that’s why you come before this court,” said the judge.

“This is not about punishing you for his death but I hope that you will reflect on his death if you are ever tempted to get involved in the world of drugs again.”

Andrew Thompson for Doubleday said his client had been a heavy ketamine user and accepted in his basis of plea that he had supplyied the drug to friends to finance his own use of the drug.

He said Doubleday and Mr Elliston had been friends and the contact between them in terms of drugs had been “pretty limited”.

Mr Thompson said that apart from a couple of lapses Doubleday had largely stopped using ketamine.

He said that Doubleday “profoundly regretted Mr Elliston’s passing.”

An inquest in January found that Mr Elliston who was found dead in his flat in Lyndhurst Road, Lowestoft, in August 2019, died as a result of an accidental overdose

Following the inquest Mr Elliston’s father Stephen said he was keen for people to understand the dangers of mixing prescription and recreational drugs.