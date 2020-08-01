Norfolk rider to represent GB at international youth championships

Lewis Carrier, 23, from Downham Market, with his 12-year-old horse Diego V - has been selected to compete and represent Great Britain at the FEI Dressage European Youth Championships 2020. Picture: TLS images Archant

A 23-year-old Norfolk rider has been selected to represent Great Britain at the FEI Dressage European Championships 2020 in Hungary despite coronavirus disruptions.

Lewis Carrier from Downham Market will be undertaking a three day journey to Budapest in August with his horse Diego V after a video of them both riding impressed judges.

The championship, which will take place between Sunday, August 9 and Sunday, August 30, will see four other riders from the UK competing among the hundreds across the world.

Mr Carrier, who has been training at his home stable during lockdown, has been horse riding since the age of six and took it up professionally after he finished his GCSE’s.

He said: “My mum and dad are not horsey at all, so I had lessons as a young child at riding school and one day randomly mum decided let’s get a pony, so that’s when it all started.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, preparing for the competition has been more difficult for competitors who have had to raise around £3,000 to fund their own championship trips.

Mr Carrier said he managed to secure a small amount of money from the British Equestrian world class programme but has been replying on his own savings and sponsorships to get him to Hungary.

He added: “This year has not gone to plan for anyone.

“We’re still touch and go with the coronavirus and very much taking the government’s advice and we’re doing all we can to keep everyone and ourselves safe. But the fact we’re able to go is amazing and not something to turn down.

“It’s very different from previous years, where we would have competed throughout the year and results from that would have gone forward for our selection but this year I went for a test, filmed it and sent it off to the selectors and judges and got it marked- based on that and previous competitions they said ‘yes.”

The 23-year old is aspiring to compete at the Paris Olympics in 2024 and hopes this year’s grand prix will help get them there.

He said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be selected especially in these times.

“This isn’t a profession, it’s my sport.”