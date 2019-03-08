Gaming café applies for licence to serve alcohol

A newly opened video gaming café has submitted an application to serve alcohol.

Level Up Gaming Cafe has applied for a licence which would allow alcohol to be served at its premises at Bond House in Dereham.

The café, which opened in September, is looking to serve alcohol between 6pm and 9pm from Tuesday to Thursday, and 6pm to 10pm on Friday and Saturday.

Level Up, based on High Street at the former home of the Dereham Times, is owned and run in partnership by Alex Chenery and David R Mays.

Having initially faced difficulties in turning their idea for a gaming café into reality, they received financial support from Breckland Council.

The owners are receiving a grant from the council over the first six months of operation, designed to help the company find its feet and build up a customer base.

The council hopes the café will become a valued community hub, benefitting the wider community as well as gamers.