Rail bosses in level crossing warning as train services increase

PUBLISHED: 12:25 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:25 20 May 2020

Network Rail has urged people to take extra care walking across level crossings, as train services increased. Pic: Ralph Hodgson.



RALPH HODGSON

Rail bosses have warned people who cross tracks at level crossings as part of their daily exercise to take extra care - because train services have increased.

Network Rail says it has seen an increase in the use of footpath level crossings in the Anglia region, as people take advantage of the nice weather and take a walk or cycle ride for their daily exercise.

But they say those who use level crossings while exercising are urged to do so with extra caution this week, as lines are busier and train timings may have changed.

Train services increased this week after travel restrictions around the coronavirus pandemic were eased by the government.

Level crossing users are also reminded to close gates and keep children close by and dogs on a lead when crossing.

Parents are also urged to make their children aware of the dangers.

Cyclists should always dismount before walking their bike across.

Becky Crocker, Network Rail’s community safety manager for Anglia, said: “It’s great that everybody’s enjoying their daily exercise and we want to help people do this safely.

“Up until now, people may not have seen a train on their daily walk but level crossings that were quiet last week will be busier this week, so it’s important to follow the instructions and double check before you cross.

“Don’t take any chances and stop, look, listen.”

