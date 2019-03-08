Warning over possible delays as roads are closed this weekend

Level crossing upgrade works are set to be carried out to the Oulton Broad North level crossing between 11pm on Saturday, March 16 to 8pm on Sunday, March 17. Bridge Road and Commodore Road in Oulton Broad will be closed, with diversions put in place, Archant

Motorists are being warned that delays are likely this weekend as two busy roads are closed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Level crossing upgrade works are set to be carried out by Network Rail to the Oulton Broad North level crossing.

With the works taking place between 11pm on Saturday, March 16 to 8pm on Sunday, March 17, it means that Bridge Road and Commodore Road in Oulton Broad will be closed, with diversions put in place,

Rail passengers are also reminded that Greater Anglia will not operate its regular services on both Saturday, March 16 and Sunday, March 17, to allow Network Rail to continue improvement works on the Wherry Lines.

There will instead be a rail replacement bus services running between Norwich and Great Yarmouth, and Norwich and Lowestoft on Saturday and Sunday.

The lines will reopen as normal on Monday.

Traffic in the area has already been suffering in recent days due to “major maintenance works” on Bridge Road, as Suffolk Highways complete barrier installation and hydraulic work at the Mutford Lock road bridge.

Keep up to date with the latest delays by viewing our Live Traffic Map.