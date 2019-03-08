Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Warning over possible delays as roads are closed this weekend

PUBLISHED: 12:21 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:21 14 March 2019

Level crossing upgrade works are set to be carried out to the Oulton Broad North level crossing between 11pm on Saturday, March 16 to 8pm on Sunday, March 17. Bridge Road and Commodore Road in Oulton Broad will be closed, with diversions put in place,

Level crossing upgrade works are set to be carried out to the Oulton Broad North level crossing between 11pm on Saturday, March 16 to 8pm on Sunday, March 17. Bridge Road and Commodore Road in Oulton Broad will be closed, with diversions put in place,

Archant

Motorists are being warned that delays are likely this weekend as two busy roads are closed.

Level crossing upgrade works are set to be carried out by Network Rail to the Oulton Broad North level crossing.

With the works taking place between 11pm on Saturday, March 16 to 8pm on Sunday, March 17, it means that Bridge Road and Commodore Road in Oulton Broad will be closed, with diversions put in place,

Rail passengers are also reminded that Greater Anglia will not operate its regular services on both Saturday, March 16 and Sunday, March 17, to allow Network Rail to continue improvement works on the Wherry Lines.

There will instead be a rail replacement bus services running between Norwich and Great Yarmouth, and Norwich and Lowestoft on Saturday and Sunday.

The lines will reopen as normal on Monday.

Traffic in the area has already been suffering in recent days due to “major maintenance works” on Bridge Road, as Suffolk Highways complete barrier installation and hydraulic work at the Mutford Lock road bridge.

Keep up to date with the latest delays by viewing our Live Traffic Map.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Kebab shop given zero food hygiene rating

Morat Yuselin is appealing a bad food hygiene rating for Ali's Kebab Shop in Brandon. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Former teacher and UEA graduate sentenced for theft from Jarrolds

Angela Davey on her graduation day. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Man dies following crash on A47

A man has died following a crash on the A47 in Gorleston. Picture: Archant.

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s tense 3-2 Championship win against Hull City

Emi Buendia makes it 3-1 with his second of the evening

Two men charged with theft after snowdrop bulbs stolen

Three men have been charged with theft after a large quantity of snowdrop bulbs were stolen in North Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel, in Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, is set to close with some bookings set to be cancelled PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Kebab shop given zero food hygiene rating

Morat Yuselin is appealing a bad food hygiene rating for Ali's Kebab Shop in Brandon. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Ex Norwich City player sentenced for sex assault in city nightclub

Robert Eagle Picture: Peter Walsh

Man dies following crash on A47

A man has died following a crash on the A47 in Gorleston. Picture: Archant.

Decision to refuse 80 new homes on edge of Norwich was right, rules inspector

An inspector has said Broadland District Council's planning committee was right to reject plans for 84 homes on land in Little Plumstead. Pic: Google Maps.

Norwich gift shop closes after three-and-a-half years

The gift shop Quest Norwich on Exchange Street has closed. Photo: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists