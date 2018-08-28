Search

Advanced search

Grave of German pilot has new headstone - 75 years on from death in Lowestoft

PUBLISHED: 10:00 24 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:20 24 November 2018

Aviation historian Bob Collis at the new headstone in Lowestoft, which details Leutnant Eberhard Pleiss. Picture: Bob Collis

Aviation historian Bob Collis at the new headstone in Lowestoft, which details Leutnant Eberhard Pleiss. Picture: Bob Collis

Archant

It is an “extraordinary story” that started in the wartime skies over Lowestoft and “has now come full circle.”

Leutnant Eberhard Pleiss. Picture: Pleiss familyLeutnant Eberhard Pleiss. Picture: Pleiss family

For 75 years ago the body of a young German pilot was washed ashore and buried in Lowestoft after his plane crashed in the sea while on a wartime minelaying mission.

Now a new headstone bearing his name and details has been unveiled – replacing the headstone that was previously marked “A German serviceman.”

The Pleiss family in 1942. Picture: Pleiss familyThe Pleiss family in 1942. Picture: Pleiss family

And local aviation historian Bob Collis, who has spent decades researching the story, admitted that the pilot’s family finally have closure.

Leutnant Eberhard Pleiss was on his very first operation when his Do 217 bomber was caught in a searchlight beam as it crashed into the sea off Ness Point at Lowestoft on May 11, 1943.

The headstone Ein Deutscher Soldat - A German serviceman - as it previously was in Lowestoft. Picture: Bob CollisThe headstone Ein Deutscher Soldat - A German serviceman - as it previously was in Lowestoft. Picture: Bob Collis

Later, two bodies were washed ashore, and one was identified as Willi Stocker, the Observer from Lt Pleiss’s bomber. However, the other body could not be positively identified.

In 1991 a chance remark by a builder working on a house in Hastings, Victoria in Australia brought local aviation historian Bob Collis into contact with Erica Slater, Eberhard’s sister. “

The new headstone in Lowestoft details Leutnant Eberhard Pleiss. Picture: Bob CollisThe new headstone in Lowestoft details Leutnant Eberhard Pleiss. Picture: Bob Collis

Mr Collis said: “Erica and her sister Gisela came to Lowestoft in 1993 and visited the graves. Like me they were convinced the man in grave 522 was their brother but the Commonwealth War Graves Commission took years of obbying before they finally agreed to replace the headstone with one bearing his name.”

In May, Nicky Frowen – a niece of the German pilot – who lives in Southampton, visited the grave for the 75th anniversary and was taken to Ness Point to see the area where her uncle’s plane went down.

Mr Collis said: “Nicky told me she felt her 89-year-old mother Erica was only holding on until this is done. The new headstone arrived on September 27 and I immediately emailed pictures to Nicky in Australia.

“Erica saw the pictures of her brother’s headstone and told all her family in Australia and Germany.

“Nicky messaged me on October 27 to tell me her mother had died. Her elder sister Gisela passed away in Germany on November 6 so all three siblings are now together again.”

Mr Collis added: “He may have been flying for Hitler and Nazi Germany but this young man has relatives now living in England, Australia and Germany, and for them this is the final chapter.

“It finally removes the doubt of not knowing what happened to Eberhard.

“The new headstone closes the book on an extraordinary story which began in the wartime skies over Lowestoft and has now come full circle.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Staff members slept on shift at failing care home where resident was told ‘move your butt’

Two Acres care home, in Taverham, Norwich. Photo: Google Street View

Drivers blast the ‘aggressive’ and ‘threatening’ tactics of private parking firms

Miller's Walk car park in Fakenham. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Body found in North Walsham believed to be that of missing man

A man's body was found in a field on the outskirts of North Walsham. Picture: David Bale

Video Steak and lobster restaurant opens its doors in Norwich

Bourgee owners Mark Baumann and James Welling with a steak and lobster board Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Eat, drink and be merry at new Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral

The new Norfolk Christmas Fayre will follow the traditional open evening and outdoor crib blessing at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Road closed as car plunges into water-filled dyke

Water-filled dyke Well Creek runs alongside the A1122 at Outwell where a car left the road. Picture: Google

Three road works in two weeks to bring disruption to major route

Road works on the A1066 in South Lopham will see the road closed followed by traffic lights. Picture: Getty

Drivers blast the ‘aggressive’ and ‘threatening’ tactics of private parking firms

Miller's Walk car park in Fakenham. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Video Family woken by ‘cloud of black smoke and flames’ during fire

A fire crew were called to tackle a bin fire in Girling Road in Dereham Picture Leah Brown.

Eat, drink and be merry at new Norfolk Christmas Fayre at Norwich Cathedral

The new Norfolk Christmas Fayre will follow the traditional open evening and outdoor crib blessing at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast