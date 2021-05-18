News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'It's been the honour of my life': Outgoing PCC's message to officers

Daniel Moxon

Published: 7:16 AM May 18, 2021   
The launch of the Police and Crime Commissioner's road safety scheme Impact at Norwich City College.

Former Norfolk Police and Crime Commissioner Lorne Green. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The outgoing Police and Crime Commissioner for Norfolk has thanked officers around the county after stepping down from his role.

Lorne Green became PCC for the county in 2016, a role he filled until this month – his term was extended as the coronavirus pandemic saw planned elections pushed back.

He did not stand this month, and was replaced by fellow Conservative Giles Orpen-Smellie.

In a letter to Norfolk Police Federation chair Andy Symonds, Mr Green said: "It has been the honour of my life to do what I could to support the men and women of the Norfolk Constabulary, officers and staff.

Norfolk Police Federation chairman Andy Symonds. Picture: Police Federation

Norfolk Police Federation chairman Andy Symonds. - Credit: Police Federation

“We have a police force of which the community can be proud, due in part to the professionalism, commitment, sensitivity and yes, sense of humour of the most wonderful cadre of public servants I have had the honour to support.

"The Norfolk Constabulary is the epitome of the adage: Service Above Self."

Norfolk Police
Norfolk

