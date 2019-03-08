Gallery
Who can you spot in our photos from Let's Rock 2019?
PUBLISHED: 16:48 25 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:48 25 May 2019
Blanc Photography 2013
Close to 12,000 people descended on Earlham Park in Norwich today to see the likes of Midge Ure, Marc Almond, Go West and Billy Ocean perform at Let's Rock 2019.
Earlham Park in Norwich hosts Let's Rock 2019. Picture: Lee Blanchflower
The sun was shining, the drinks were flowing and there were colourful costumes aplenty, but can you spot anyone you know in our photos?