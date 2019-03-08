Gallery

Who can you spot in our photos from Let's Rock 2019?

Crowds Flock to Earlham Park, Norwich, for Let's Rock 2019. Picture: Picture: Lee Blanchflower Blanc Photography 2013

Close to 12,000 people descended on Earlham Park in Norwich today to see the likes of Midge Ure, Marc Almond, Go West and Billy Ocean perform at Let's Rock 2019.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Earlham Park in Norwich hosts Let's Rock 2019. Picture: Lee Blanchflower Earlham Park in Norwich hosts Let's Rock 2019. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

You may also want to watch:

The sun was shining, the drinks were flowing and there were colourful costumes aplenty, but can you spot anyone you know in our photos?