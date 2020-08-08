‘You just let yourself go’ - New silent disco tours launch in Norwich

A new musical past-time, in part inspired by Beyoncé, which encourages people to let loose and dance in the streets is coming to Norwich.

Let’s Dance Norwich is launching in the city from Monday, August 10, offering silent disco tours of the city.

A one woman show, Let’s Dance Norwich is run by Sally Harl from Stoke Holy Cross, who was inspired to set up the business after seeing Beyoncé headline at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California in 2018.

Since then, the mum-of-three has run silent disco tours for children, workplaces and care homes.

Now, she is expanding the venture to Norwich, where she plans to offer tours to more people and give households the chance to do a fun, active, outdoor activity, which is also Covid-19 safe.

Mrs Harl said she was inspired to set up the business after being wowed by the Californian festival experience.

“I went to Coachella and saw Beyoncé two years ago, so after going there and feeling like I felt, on a high, I wanted to bring a little a bit of that back to Norfolk and I feel I have managed that,” she said.

Taking in key city centre locations such as Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich Theatre Royal and the Castle, the hour-long discos see participants don wireless headphones, through which they can only hear their tour guide and a specially curated playlist.

Mrs Harl said: “I’m really, really trying to engage with families to give them a chance to do something outside.”

She said despite initial reservations, people often got into the swing of things and let go of their inhibitions go.

“It’s so feel good. I’m very passionate about it, it’s all done through music and you just let yourself go.

“You don’t need to be able to do any moves or have a good signing voice, you just need to show up and experience it. It’s just absolutely amazing.

“You can’t hear anything else apart from the music and me, it transports you to another level,” she said.

Let’s Dance Norwich launches from August 10, with safety measures such as number limits in place to make tours compatible with social distancing.

For more information visit:www.letsdancenorwich.co.uk