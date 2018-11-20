School holds Children in Need event to help get back on its feet
Archant
A school is fighting back after a damning Ofsted report and held a successful event for Children in Need.
All Saints School in Lessingham, near Stalham, was rated as inadequate in the report but interim head teacher Susan Gothard said they were addressing all the issues raised.
She said: “The children have been collecting money all week by having a bake off, a Pudsey quiz, a film and popcorn afternoon, a pizza lunch cooked by the children, an enterprise challenge to see how much money each team could make out of a £5 starter loan, and finally making a Pudsey out of coins on the floor. The children will be counting up all of the money and banking it themselves.”
The Department for Education wrote a letter ordering the school to put in place an action plan to address its shortcomings in August this year, saying the plan should have been implemented by November 15.