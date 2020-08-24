Search

Advanced search

Farmer died following three-vehicle crash involving lorry

PUBLISHED: 12:12 24 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:12 24 August 2020

A man has died following a collision between a car and a lorry on the A149 at Stalham. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

A man has died following a collision between a car and a lorry on the A149 at Stalham. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Archant 2020

A farmer died after being involved in a crash with a lorry and another car on the A149, an inquest opening has heard.

On Friday, August 14, at around 8.30am, a Ford Ranger being driven by 58-year-old Gregory Anderson was involved in a crash with a lorry and a Mercedes C-Class at the Old Market Road junction in Stalham.

Mr Anderson, a farmer of Coast Road, Lessingham, died at the scene, with the road remaining closed for a number of hours.

An inquest into his death opened on Monday at Norfolk Coroners’ Court, at which it was said his medical cause of death was multiple traumas as a result of a road traffic collision.

The full inquest was adjourned until 10am on February 11, 2021.

Mr Anderson leaves wife Diana, sons James and Michael, brother Fergus and sister Peggy.

A private family funeral will be held. Donations if desired, payable to YANA, may be sent to Murrell Cork Funerals of Stalham, 32-34 High Street, Stalham, NR12 9AN. There will be an announcement in the near future regarding a farming celebration of his life.

Meanwhile, anybody with information regarding the crash is encouraged to contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 108 of August 14.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Marine biologist crowdfunding to support copyright fight with comedian Ricky Gervais

Norwich man John Savage, who is locked in a legal wrangle with Ricky Gervais. Picture: Albanpix.com

First coronavirus death in Norfolk hospital in 40 days

There have been no coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital since June 8 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

City set for Hugill swoop

Jordan Hugill is set to link up with Norwich City at their German training base Picture: Nigel French/PA Images

Italian restaurant coming next as popular tapas bar closes

Jose Garcia, owner of Torero Bar de Tapas. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Three taken to hospital after car overturns

Three people were cut free from a car after it overturned on the A134 Brandon Road at Thetford Picture: Brandon fire station

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Marine biologist crowdfunding to support copyright fight with comedian Ricky Gervais

Norwich man John Savage, who is locked in a legal wrangle with Ricky Gervais. Picture: Albanpix.com

First coronavirus death in Norfolk hospital in 40 days

There have been no coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital since June 8 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

City set for Hugill swoop

Jordan Hugill is set to link up with Norwich City at their German training base Picture: Nigel French/PA Images

Italian restaurant coming next as popular tapas bar closes

Jose Garcia, owner of Torero Bar de Tapas. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Three taken to hospital after car overturns

Three people were cut free from a car after it overturned on the A134 Brandon Road at Thetford Picture: Brandon fire station

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

First coronavirus death in Norfolk hospital in 40 days

There have been no coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital since June 8 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Canaries striker Idah gets first senior Ireland call-up

Adam Idah was among the scorers as Norwich started pre-season with a 6-0 win over MK Dons on Friday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Cyclist yelled at by passenger just before crash with car

Norwich Road in the village of Booton, near Reepham. Police are investigating after a cyclist was injured in a crash with a car there. Picture: Google StreetView

Coronavirus cases are falling again in Norfolk after rise at start of August

Postwick Park and Ride which is currently closed and being used at a Covid-19 testing station. Photo: Archant

Italian restaurant coming next as popular tapas bar closes

Jose Garcia, owner of Torero Bar de Tapas. Picture: Victoria Pertusa