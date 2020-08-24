Farmer died following three-vehicle crash involving lorry
PUBLISHED: 12:12 24 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:12 24 August 2020
Archant 2020
A farmer died after being involved in a crash with a lorry and another car on the A149, an inquest opening has heard.
On Friday, August 14, at around 8.30am, a Ford Ranger being driven by 58-year-old Gregory Anderson was involved in a crash with a lorry and a Mercedes C-Class at the Old Market Road junction in Stalham.
Mr Anderson, a farmer of Coast Road, Lessingham, died at the scene, with the road remaining closed for a number of hours.
An inquest into his death opened on Monday at Norfolk Coroners’ Court, at which it was said his medical cause of death was multiple traumas as a result of a road traffic collision.
The full inquest was adjourned until 10am on February 11, 2021.
Mr Anderson leaves wife Diana, sons James and Michael, brother Fergus and sister Peggy.
A private family funeral will be held. Donations if desired, payable to YANA, may be sent to Murrell Cork Funerals of Stalham, 32-34 High Street, Stalham, NR12 9AN. There will be an announcement in the near future regarding a farming celebration of his life.
Meanwhile, anybody with information regarding the crash is encouraged to contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 108 of August 14.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.