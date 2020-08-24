Farmer died following three-vehicle crash involving lorry

A man has died following a collision between a car and a lorry on the A149 at Stalham. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske Archant 2020

A farmer died after being involved in a crash with a lorry and another car on the A149, an inquest opening has heard.

On Friday, August 14, at around 8.30am, a Ford Ranger being driven by 58-year-old Gregory Anderson was involved in a crash with a lorry and a Mercedes C-Class at the Old Market Road junction in Stalham.

Mr Anderson, a farmer of Coast Road, Lessingham, died at the scene, with the road remaining closed for a number of hours.

An inquest into his death opened on Monday at Norfolk Coroners’ Court, at which it was said his medical cause of death was multiple traumas as a result of a road traffic collision.

The full inquest was adjourned until 10am on February 11, 2021.

Mr Anderson leaves wife Diana, sons James and Michael, brother Fergus and sister Peggy.

A private family funeral will be held. Donations if desired, payable to YANA, may be sent to Murrell Cork Funerals of Stalham, 32-34 High Street, Stalham, NR12 9AN. There will be an announcement in the near future regarding a farming celebration of his life.

Meanwhile, anybody with information regarding the crash is encouraged to contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 108 of August 14.