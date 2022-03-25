The 70-year marriage made on a Norfolk bus

Leonard and Edna Tombleson, who celebrate their platinum wedding anniversary on Saturday - Credit: The Tombleson Family

They met with a chance encounter on the bus - and more than seven decades on a Norfolk couple will celebrate their platinum wedding anniversary this weekend.

Leonard and Edna Tombleson first bumped in to each other on a bus in 1950. He invited her to the pictures in Downham Market and two years later, on March 29, 1952, they were married in the Methodist Hall at nearby Wimbotsham.

Now, aged 92 and 88 respectively, the couple still live in the village.

Granddaughter Hayley Fulljames said: "They do say those who say they never have an argument are fibbing but they're still happily married and still do everything together.

"She's always got his dinner on the table still.

The Tomblesons enjoyed sequence dancing - Credit: Submitted by the Tombleson Family

"Their shared passion was sequence dancing and they had an amazing social life enjoying many dancing evenings and weekends."

The couple also enjoyed their holidays in Spain.

Mr Tombleson was born at his home on Smeeth Road, Tilney St Lawrence on November 7, 1929.

He left school at 14 and started work at the Cooper Roller Bearings factory in King's Lynn, before he left to be a fireman on steam engines for the then London and North Eastern Railway on the Fen Line between Lynn and Cambridge.

He then joined his father who was a local builder. After training in the trade he started his own building firm, LH Tombleson, which is being continued by his son, Ian.

His wife Edna was born at home on Honey Hill Lane, Wimbotsham, on May 24, 1933.

She left school at the age of 15 and worked at Stow Hall, a convalescence home for wounded Second World War soldiers in Downham Market, returning after it became a maternity hospital, before becoming a cleaner for Beauty Profile and other businesses.

Leonard and Edna Tombleson on their wedding day in 1952 - Credit: Submitted by the Tombleson Family

Then couple had a daughter, Janet and later a son, Ian. They then became grandparents to Hayley, Ashley, Lisa and Millie

They went on to become great grandparents to Lewis, Sophie, Harry and Jack.

The couple will be celebrating their anniversary with their extended family at their home in Wimbotsham on Saturday.