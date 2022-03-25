News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

The 70-year marriage made on a Norfolk bus

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 4:19 PM March 25, 2022
Tombleson

Leonard and Edna Tombleson, who celebrate their platinum wedding anniversary on Saturday - Credit: The Tombleson Family

They met with a chance encounter on the bus - and more than seven decades on a Norfolk couple will celebrate their platinum wedding anniversary this weekend.

Leonard and Edna Tombleson first bumped in to each other on a bus in 1950. He invited her to the pictures in Downham Market and two years later, on March 29, 1952, they were married in the Methodist Hall at nearby Wimbotsham.

Now, aged 92 and 88 respectively, the couple still live in the village.

Granddaughter Hayley Fulljames said: "They do say those who say they never have an argument are fibbing but they're still happily married and still do everything together.

"She's always got his dinner on the table still.

The Tombleson Family

The Tomblesons enjoyed sequence dancing - Credit: Submitted by the Tombleson Family

"Their shared passion was sequence dancing and they had an amazing social life enjoying many dancing evenings and weekends."

The couple also enjoyed their holidays in Spain.

Most Read

  1. 1 Blunder saw councillors 'agree' major road revamps they had no power over
  2. 2 The 'ultimate' Broads home goes up for sale for £3m
  3. 3 Pilot dies following Beccles aircraft crash
  1. 4 Drink driving arrest after village crash
  2. 5 Norfolk family spends six months living the Amish life for Channel 4 show
  3. 6 'Tragic' death of one-year-old prompts coroner's wire warning
  4. 7 Norwich Hamleys store set to close after six months
  5. 8 Café set to relaunch with new menu and special offer to celebrate
  6. 9 Hunt for killer with links to Norfolk after prison escape
  7. 10 Map reveals the Norfolk areas with the highest Covid case rates

Mr Tombleson was born at his home on Smeeth Road, Tilney St Lawrence on November 7, 1929.

He left school at 14 and started work at the Cooper Roller Bearings factory in King's Lynn, before he left to be a fireman on steam engines for the then London and North Eastern Railway on the Fen Line between Lynn and Cambridge.

He then joined his father who was a local builder. After training in the trade he started his own building firm,  LH Tombleson, which is being continued by his son, Ian.

His wife Edna was born at home on Honey Hill Lane, Wimbotsham, on May 24, 1933.

She left school at the age of 15 and worked at Stow Hall, a convalescence home for wounded Second World War soldiers in Downham Market, returning after it became a maternity hospital, before becoming a cleaner for Beauty Profile and other businesses.

tiombleson

Leonard and Edna Tombleson on their wedding day in 1952 - Credit: Submitted by the Tombleson Family

Then couple had a daughter, Janet and later a son, Ian. They then became grandparents to Hayley, Ashley, Lisa and Millie

They went on to become great grandparents to Lewis, Sophie, Harry and Jack.

The couple will be celebrating their anniversary with their extended family at their home in Wimbotsham on Saturday.

Downham Market News

Don't Miss

Joe Pasquale revealed on Radio X that he has moved to Norfolk. 

'I really like the accent' - Joe Pasquale has moved to Norfolk

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Reporter Emily Thomson joins Paul 'Chuck' Norris, centre, of Bush Adventures Uk, and Sean Ready, of

Data

Revealed: The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Norfolk

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A car has been left in the B1150 Norwich Road close to Horstead.

Norfolk Live News

Calls made to remove car which has been stuck in tree for months

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Great Yarmouth fire near Haven Bridge in Bridge Road

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Large blaze breaks out at former pub near Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon