Norfolk schoolboy, 7, beats thousands of steam engine enthusiasts to award

Hingham seven-year-old Leo Allen won the 'Best Steam in Show' award as part of the #TwitterSteamRally. Picture: Ben Allen Archant

A Norfolk youngster saw off competition from thousands of steam engine enthusiasts to win a worldwide competition.

With hundreds of steam rallies cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic, Hingham seven-year-old Leo Allen took part in the first ever #TwitterSteamRally with his Clayton Steam Wagon.

The event, launched in the UK, asked people to send in pictures and videos of their vehicles, and went viral as it attracted around 8,500 participants from across the globe.

And, having been selected as a finalist for the ‘Best in Steam’ award, Leo received the most public votes to emerge victorious and won £200 to be donated in his name to Young at Heart, Butterwick Hospice Care and NHS Charities Together.

His father, Ben Allen, said: “It’s a shame we can’t go to any rallies this year, but it was so nice to see people joining in virtually.

“Leo is in the Steam Apprentice Club and he was over the moon to win - it’s a brilliant memory he’ll never forget.”