Search

Advanced search

Video

Norfolk schoolboy, 7, beats thousands of steam engine enthusiasts to award

PUBLISHED: 18:22 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:22 26 May 2020

Hingham seven-year-old Leo Allen won the 'Best Steam in Show' award as part of the #TwitterSteamRally. Picture: Ben Allen

Hingham seven-year-old Leo Allen won the 'Best Steam in Show' award as part of the #TwitterSteamRally. Picture: Ben Allen

Archant

A Norfolk youngster saw off competition from thousands of steam engine enthusiasts to win a worldwide competition.

Hingham seven-year-old Leo Allen won the 'Best Steam in Show' award as part of the #TwitterSteamRally. Picture: Ben AllenHingham seven-year-old Leo Allen won the 'Best Steam in Show' award as part of the #TwitterSteamRally. Picture: Ben Allen

With hundreds of steam rallies cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic, Hingham seven-year-old Leo Allen took part in the first ever #TwitterSteamRally with his Clayton Steam Wagon.

The event, launched in the UK, asked people to send in pictures and videos of their vehicles, and went viral as it attracted around 8,500 participants from across the globe.

And, having been selected as a finalist for the ‘Best in Steam’ award, Leo received the most public votes to emerge victorious and won £200 to be donated in his name to Young at Heart, Butterwick Hospice Care and NHS Charities Together.

His father, Ben Allen, said: “It’s a shame we can’t go to any rallies this year, but it was so nice to see people joining in virtually.

“Leo is in the Steam Apprentice Club and he was over the moon to win - it’s a brilliant memory he’ll never forget.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Nineteen people, including children, rescued after getting stranded off Norfolk coast

Scolt Head Island. Pic: Mike Page.

Woman who died after car collided with tree is named

The A134 in Shouldham Thorpe, near to where Hannah Akers, 39, died in a crash. Picture: Sarah Hussain

WATCH: Fury over noisy lockdown party at holiday let

Police attended the scene of a gathering in violation of the lockdown rules at Pinewood Drive in Horning on May 24. Image: Submitted

City centre flats ‘not habitable’ after fire rips through building

The fire seen from behind Fishergate. Picture: Lisa Vincent

Revealed: The latest coronavirus death rate in your area

Norwich has the third-lowest death rate in the UK when coronavirus-related deaths are ranked by local authority. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Most Read

Fire crews called to large blaze in centre of Norwich

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Nineteen people, including children, rescued after getting stranded off Norfolk coast

Scolt Head Island. Pic: Mike Page.

Car park barriers thrown down side of cliff

Barriers blocking the way into a car park in Overstrand were thrown down the side of a cliff. Picture: John Clark

‘Stay away’ warning as part of cliffs collapse

Visitors have been warned to be carefful following a cliff fall in Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Tributes to ‘selfless, courageous’ mum, 28, after death from rare skin cancer

Zoe Singleton, with daughters Olivia-Rae, five, and Aria-Rae, two. Photo: Zoe Singleton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: Fury over noisy lockdown party at holiday let

Police attended the scene of a gathering in violation of the lockdown rules at Pinewood Drive in Horning on May 24. Image: Submitted

Ann Summers store set to close

The Ann Summers store in Vancouver Quarter, Kings Lynn, is set to close. Picture: PA Images/Nick Ansell

Woman who died after car collided with tree is named

The A134 in Shouldham Thorpe, near to where Hannah Akers, 39, died in a crash. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Canaries preparing for vote on next stage of Project Restart

Norwich City players including, from left, Ben Godfrey, Tom Trybull and Teemu Pukki resumed training at Colney in small groups last week while still observing social distancing Pictures: Norwich City FC

Norfolk schoolboy, 7, beats thousands of steam engine enthusiasts to award

Hingham seven-year-old Leo Allen won the 'Best Steam in Show' award as part of the #TwitterSteamRally. Picture: Ben Allen
Drive 24