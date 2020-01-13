'Devastated' couple face race to find new wedding venue after closure

Ian Diamond and Sheree D'eath are among the many couples that booked their special day at LenwadehHouse Hotel. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

A Norwich couple who were reassured 'everything was fine' with their dream wedding have told of their heartache after the venue closed unexpectedly.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ian Diamond and Sheree D’eath are among the many couples that booked their special day at LenwadehHouse Hotel. Picture: Neil Didsbury Ian Diamond and Sheree D’eath are among the many couples that booked their special day at LenwadehHouse Hotel. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Sheree D'eath and her fiancée Ian Diamond booked their big day at Lenwade House Hotel for August 22, and are among scores of couples now trying to find a new venue.

The business, which is based off Fakenham Road, announced it was closing with immediate affected on Saturday (January 11).

The bride-to-be is worried there is no chance of keeping the same date with just seven months to go.

Miss D'eath said she had spoken to the venue on January 5 and was told 'everything is fine'.

Ian Diamond and Sheree D’eath with their son Brody are among the many couples that booked their special day at LenwadehHouse Hotel. Picture: Neil Didsbury Ian Diamond and Sheree D’eath with their son Brody are among the many couples that booked their special day at LenwadehHouse Hotel. Picture: Neil Didsbury

She said if she cannot secure the same date she faces losing more money as her photographer would not be available.

Miss D'Eath, who lives in Norwich, said: "I'm absolutely devastated, the invites are done, people have booked all their holiday from work to come to the wedding.

"I don't think I'm going to find anywhere.

You may also want to watch:

"We're going to lose everything, the photographer said if we have to swap the date there is nothing they can do.

"We picked everything we wanted. We planned an afternoon tea, hog roast and fireworks in the evening.

"A lot of venues wouldn't do that for us. We liked the oldy-worldy feel about it.

"We have emailed a few places, we really want to keep the same date."

Ian Diamond and Sheree D’eath, pictured with one of her flower girl dresses, are among the many couples that booked their special day at LenwadehHouse Hotel. Picture: Neil Didsbury Ian Diamond and Sheree D’eath, pictured with one of her flower girl dresses, are among the many couples that booked their special day at LenwadehHouse Hotel. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The business released a statement yesterday citing financial problems as the cause. It is not yet known how many people have lost their jobs.

In a statement, the venue said: "To avoid making this situation any worse than it is, we have taken the very difficult decision to close the doors with immediate effect as is our legal obligation.

"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience or upset this difficult decision has caused and wish you all the very best in rearranging your celebrations with another venue." The bride-to-be said they did not take out wedding insurance and said she is unsure what happens next.

Miss D'eath said: "We didn't think we would need something like this.

Ian Diamond and Sheree D’eath with their son Brody are among the many couples that booked their special day at LenwadehHouse Hotel. Picture: Neil Didsbury Ian Diamond and Sheree D’eath with their son Brody are among the many couples that booked their special day at LenwadehHouse Hotel. Picture: Neil Didsbury

"You hear things but you never expect it to happen to you."

On social media, venues from across the county have offered to assist couples that have been affected.