Swimming pools to reopen at two of region’s leisure centres

PUBLISHED: 06:00 20 August 2020

The swimming pool at Splash has reopened following lockdown. Picture: Karen Bethell

The swimming pool at Splash has reopened following lockdown. Picture: Karen Bethell

Archant

Swimming pools at two leisure centres in the north of the county will reopen their lanes today - with lessons resuming at the weekend.

The swimming pools at Splash in Sheringham and Victory Swim and Fitness Centre in North Walsham have been closed for almost five months as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, from Thursday, August 20, the centres, which are run by Everyone Active and North Norfolk District Council, will be taking bookings for lanes once more.

New measures to allow for safer use have been introduced at the centres, including limiting the number of people in the pool at any one time and making sure sessions are booked in advanced.

Meanwhile, swimming lessons will continue from Saturday, August 22, which will be staggered so fewer classes will be starting and finishing at the same time. It has also been asked that only one parent or guardian accompany children to limit the number of people in the centres.

