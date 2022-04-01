News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Concerns raised for missing teenage girl with links to Norfolk

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 3:35 PM April 1, 2022
Hannah Selby, who has links to Norfolk, is missing.

Hannah Selby, who has links to Norfolk, is missing. - Credit: Leicestershire Police

Concerns have been raised for a missing teenage girl with links to Norfolk.

Leicestershire Police are appealing for help to trace 15-year-old Hannah Selby who was last seen in the Aylestone area of Leicester at about 1am on Wednesday, March 30.

Hannah was last seen wearing black trousers, a black top with a red jacket with fur on the hood and black boots.

She is 5ft 7in tall with very long brown hair.

Officers are concerned for Hannah's welfare and would like to hear from anyone who may have any information about where she is.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 72 of March 30.

