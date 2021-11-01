News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

'Unique' journals of Norfolk cricketer up for auction

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 5:23 PM November 1, 2021
Tim Knight, owner of Knights Auctioneers in Aldborough, with Norfolk cricketer Leigh Barratt's bat.

Tim Knight, owner of Knights Auctioneers in Aldborough, with Norfolk cricketer Leigh Barratt's bat. - Credit: Danielle Booden

In 1895, an English cricket team set forth on a tour of the West Indies for the first time ever.

Among the players on the pioneering Robert Slade Lucas series was Legh Barratt, who played county cricket for Norfolk and lived in Sheringham.

Now, 126 years later, Mr Barratt's cricket bat and bag, as well as the journals he wrote while on the tour, and a subsequent trip in 1897, will go under the hammer at Knights in Aldborough on Friday, November 5.

Cricket at Barbados (January 1897) and The English Cricketers in Trinidad (1895) which are going up

Cricket at Barbados (January 1897) and The English Cricketers in Trinidad (1895) which are going up for auction at Knights Auctioneers in Aldborough. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Tim Knight, auctioneer, said: "I don't think there are any other journals about those tours, so it is totally unique. It is good social history.

"It was probably his first trip abroad. He travelled to London and took the train to Southampton and got on the ship to the West Indies, which must have been extraordinary at the time.

You may also want to watch:

"Barratt had never before left the shores of England and he often found the sights he saw miraculous in his eyes and he was filled with awe."

A collection of cricket items that are going up for auction at Knights Auctioneers in Aldborough. Pi

A collection of cricket items that are going up for auction at Knights Auctioneers in Aldborough. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mr Barratt was born in Altrincham, Cheshire in 1871. He studied at Oxhead Hall Farming College in Norfolk and became a farmer and stock broker.

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman found dead near Norwich car park believed to be Karis Dacosta
  2. 2 Photographer captures stunning Northern Lights over Norfolk coast
  3. 3 Woman, 27, reported missing from Cawston
  1. 4 'Serious injuries' after crash between car and motorbike in village
  2. 5 How bypass will change town after nearly a century of campaigning
  3. 6 'Not another dormitory town' - what does future hold for community?
  4. 7 Man arrested on suspicion of murdering missing Norfolk woman
  5. 8 Village road damaged 'by badger activity' to close for week long repairs
  6. 9 Four of Norfolk's 'quality' fish and chip shops have been included in a national guide
  7. 10 Holiday lodges bid for hotel that could become 'uninhabitable' due to coastal erosion

He played cricket as an all-rounder for Norfolk County Cricket Club between 1890 and 1908 and captained the team for ten years.

His only first class matches were the 15 he played on the two tours of the West Indies, scoring 253 runs at an average of 11 with a top score of 96 and taking nine wickets at an average of 34.88. 

While there he wrote extensive journals which described his journey, his observations of the matches and the team, the people, the culture, the islands and life in the Caribbean in the mid-1890s.

A Norfolk cricket cuttings book which is going up for auction at Knights Auctioneers in Aldborough.

A Norfolk cricket cuttings book which is going up for auction at Knights Auctioneers in Aldborough. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The team had left Southampton on the Medway on January 16, 1895 and reached Barbados on January 28, playing their first match the next day.

Mr Barratt married Mary Thorburn in Cromer in 1899 and lived in a house on Sheringham golf course.

He died in 1950, at the age of 79 years, leaving the journals to his grandson.

The collection, which includes a bat made by RG Pilch of Norwich, has been valued at £25,000 to £30,000.

See www.knights.co.uk for more details about the collection. 

Norfolk cricketer Leigh Barratt's bat and bag which is going up for auction at Knights Auctioneers i

Norfolk cricketer Leigh Barratt's bat and bag which is going up for auction at Knights Auctioneers in Aldborough. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Norfolk cricketer Leigh Barratt's bag which is going up for auction at Knights Auctioneers in Aldbor

Norfolk cricketer Leigh Barratt's bag which is going up for auction at Knights Auctioneers in Aldborough. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Tim Knight, owner of Knights Auctioneers in Aldborough, with Norfolk cricketer Leigh Barratt's bat.

Tim Knight, owner of Knights Auctioneers in Aldborough, with Norfolk cricketer Leigh Barratt's bat. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Tim Knight, owner of Knights Auctioneers in Aldborough, with a few of the cricket items up for aucti

Tim Knight, owner of Knights Auctioneers in Aldborough, with a few of the cricket items up for auction. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A collection of cricket items that are going up for auction at Knights Auctioneers in Aldborough. Pi

A collection of cricket items that are going up for auction at Knights Auctioneers in Aldborough. - Credit: Archant

Norfolk cricketer Leigh Barratt's bat which is going up for auction at Knights Auctioneers in Aldbor

Norfolk cricketer Leigh Barratt's bat which is going up for auction at Knights Auctioneers in Aldborough. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Cricket at Barbados, Mr. Priestley's English XI versus Barbados and Saint Vincent, January 1897, whi

Cricket at Barbados, Mr. Priestley's English XI versus Barbados and Saint Vincent, January 1897, which is going up for auction at Knights Auctioneers in Aldborough. - Credit: Archant

The English Cricketers in Trinidad, 1895, which is going up for auction at Knights Auctioneers in Al

The English Cricketers in Trinidad, 1895, which is going up for auction at Knights Auctioneers in Aldborough. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Two journals written by Norfolk cricketer Leigh Barratt, one from 1894-1895 and one from 1896-1897,

Two journals written by Norfolk cricketer Leigh Barratt, one from 1894-1895 and one from 1896-1897, which are going up for auction at Knights Auctioneers in Aldborough. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Two journals written by Norfolk cricketer Leigh Barratt, one from 1894-1895 and one from 1896-1897,

Two journals written by Norfolk cricketer Leigh Barratt, one from 1894-1895 and one from 1896-1897, which are going up for auction at Knights Auctioneers in Aldborough. - Credit: Danielle Booden


Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Land bought for extension of railway opposite the North Norfolk Railway in Holt. Trustee Melton Cons

Railway backers take stride towards new Holt link

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Derek Buckley has dementia but his family maintain he's perfectly capable of living at home with assistance

Mental Health

Family horrified as dementia sufferer 'dragged from home' without warning

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Christopher Crichton, George Ince and John Turner

Norfolk Police

Everyone jailed in Norfolk this month: Predatory teacher and rapist sailor

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Compact brick-built farmhouse in a secluded setting in Norfolk countryside, which is for sale

Secluded Broads farmhouse in almost 11 acres goes up for sale

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon