Provisional inquest date set for young father who died after falling from A47 bridge

Lee Lewis died after falling from the bridge at Longwater. Photo: Google Archant

An inquest date has been temporarily set for a 23-year-old man who died after falling from a bridge on the A47.

Father-of-one Lee Lewis died on October 23, 2018, after falling from a bridge at Longwater the night before.

He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital where he died of his injuries.

At an inquest review on Wednesday, at Norfolk Coroner’s Court, senior coroner Jacqueline Lake said the case was ready to be heard at a full inquest.

She adjourned the hearing for another pre inquest review on April 5 and set a provisional date for the full inquest on June 24.

A Justgiving page was set up to help the young father’s family following his death.

A tribute to Mr Lewis on the page read: “Lee was a very loved by his family, friends, partner and his son. He was a very popular lad and no one has expected for such tragic circumstances to happen.”