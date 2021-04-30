'Outpouring of love' at funeral for much-loved Linnets fan

Published: 11:00 AM April 30, 2021

Lee Calton's funeral procession stopped outside The Swan Inn in South Wootton, for mourners to pay their respects. - Credit: Ian Burt

Mourners gathered to pay their respects to a much-loved football fan.

Lee Calton, 37, passed away at his home in King George V Avenue, King's Lynn, on April 15.

Lee Calton's funeral, order of service. - Credit: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town FC, who he had followed for more than 25 years, said he was "a well-known, well-liked, well-respected" supporter.

On Thursday family, friends and fellow fans gathered at the Swan Inn, in South Wootton, where the funeral cortege paused for 10 minutes.

Afterwards, the procession continued to Mintlyn Crematorium for a family service. Numbers at funerals remain restricted because of lockdown.

Mr Calton's sister Jodie said: "It was the best send-off he could have had in the current circumstances. It was lovely to see such an outpouring of love for him - it was what he deserved."

A King's Lynn Town shirt, signed by the players was draped over Lee Calton's coffin. - Credit: Ian Burt

Last week Lynn was lit up in the Linnets' blue and yellow, while there was a minute's applause before last Saturday's game at The Walks.