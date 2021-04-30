'Outpouring of love' at funeral for much-loved Linnets fan
- Credit: Ian Burt
Mourners gathered to pay their respects to a much-loved football fan.
Lee Calton, 37, passed away at his home in King George V Avenue, King's Lynn, on April 15.
King's Lynn Town FC, who he had followed for more than 25 years, said he was "a well-known, well-liked, well-respected" supporter.
On Thursday family, friends and fellow fans gathered at the Swan Inn, in South Wootton, where the funeral cortege paused for 10 minutes.
Afterwards, the procession continued to Mintlyn Crematorium for a family service. Numbers at funerals remain restricted because of lockdown.
Mr Calton's sister Jodie said: "It was the best send-off he could have had in the current circumstances. It was lovely to see such an outpouring of love for him - it was what he deserved."
Last week Lynn was lit up in the Linnets' blue and yellow, while there was a minute's applause before last Saturday's game at The Walks.
Most Read
- 1 'He tried to blame it on me' - second mutilated patient speaks out
- 2 Woman in 50s arrested on suspicion of arson after car repair centre fire
- 3 'I sold my £845,000 home in two days': Seller on property boom
- 4 Three taken to hospital after crash on the A47
- 5 Twelve crews battle thatched roof fire in village
- 6 Hospital boss defends under-fire surgeon amid calls for his suspension
- 7 Woman recovering from gun robbery has new car stolen from driveway
- 8 Fire crews tackle blaze in several vehicles at Norfolk village garage
- 9 Blaze rips through nearly 20 vehicles at car repair centre
- 10 Owner watches in horror as fire engulfs thatched house