'Outpouring of love' at funeral for much-loved Linnets fan

Chris Bishop

Published: 11:00 AM April 30, 2021   
Lee Calton's funeral procession stopped outside The Swan Inn in South Wootton, for mourners to pay their respects.

Lee Calton's funeral procession stopped outside The Swan Inn in South Wootton, for mourners to pay their respects. - Credit: Ian Burt

Mourners gathered to pay their respects to a much-loved football fan.

Lee Calton, 37, passed away at his home in King George V Avenue, King's Lynn, on April 15.

Lee Calton's funeral, order of service.

Lee Calton's funeral, order of service. - Credit: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town FC, who he had followed for more than 25 years, said he was "a well-known, well-liked, well-respected" supporter.

On Thursday family, friends and fellow fans gathered at the Swan Inn, in South Wootton, where the funeral cortege paused for 10 minutes.

Lee Calton's funeral procession stopped outside The Swan Inn in South Wootton, for mourners to pay their respects.

Lee Calton's funeral procession stopped outside The Swan Inn in South Wootton, for mourners to pay their respects. - Credit: Ian Burt

Afterwards, the procession continued to Mintlyn Crematorium for a family service. Numbers at funerals remain restricted because of lockdown.

Mr Calton's sister Jodie said: "It was the best send-off he could have had in the current circumstances. It was lovely to see such an outpouring of love for him - it was what he deserved."

A King's Lynn Town shirt, signed by the players was draped over Lee Calton's coffin.

A King's Lynn Town shirt, signed by the players was draped over Lee Calton's coffin. - Credit: Ian Burt

Last week Lynn was lit up in the Linnets' blue and yellow, while there was a minute's applause before last Saturday's game at The Walks.

Lee Calton's funeral procession stopped outside The Swan Inn in South Wootton, for mourners to pay their respects.

Lee Calton's funeral procession stopped outside The Swan Inn in South Wootton, for mourners to pay their respects. - Credit: Ian Burt

  

