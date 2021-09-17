Foundation to launch in memory of Lynn's Lee Calton tonight
- Credit: Ian Burt
A foundation to raise awareness of men's mental health issues set up in memory of a popular businessman and football fan is being launched tonight.
Financial advisor Lee Calton, 37, was pronounced dead at his address in King's Lynn on April 15.
An inquest into his death heard how he had become depressed and worried over the impact that lockdown was having on his businesses. The coroner concluded that his death was suicide.
Tonight, Friday, September 17, up to 200 football players from across King's Lynn will take part in a training session at West Lynn Social Club from 6pm.
There will be entertainment, including a disco, bar and barbecue. Admission is free.
You may also want to watch:
Housing worker Philip Yates, one of the founders of the 8:56 Foundation, said footballers from youth and senior teams would be given a T-shirt with its slogan 'It's time to talk'.
The foundation is named after the train staunch King's Lynn Town FC supporter Mr Calton would take with his mates to away games.
"These days were filled with laughter, banter, friendship, lots of beer and not forgetting the football," the foundation's founders say.
Most Read
- 1 Could you offer one of these rescue animals a forever home?
- 2 Electric vehicle owners could have to pay £50 to run cables to cars
- 3 Vintage tractor enthusiast's prized collection goes under the hammer
- 4 GP surgery in special measures after inspectors find range of faults
- 5 Huge village home with indoor swimming pool for sale for £1.2m
- 6 Indian restaurant in Norfolk nominated for two national awards
- 7 Motorcyclist dies in crash on A11
- 8 Britain's poshest train returning to Norwich for Christmas lunch
- 9 Huge Christmas market returning to Norfolk Showground for 2021
- 10 Norwich bridal shop named among best in UK
"8:56 represents something Lee held in such high regard. Happy times, fond memories and a group of friends that were always there for each other."
Mr Yates said it hoped to raise awareness of men's mental health issues, encourage men to talk about them and raise funds for counselling.
"If we can save one person from the turmoil his family went through it will be worth it," he said.
Mr Yates said founders had been overwhelmed by the support since they announced they were forming the group.
"We only went live on our socials about a week or so ago," he said. "Straight away we've got about 1,000 followers."
Raffle prizes include overnight stays, champagne teas, free MOTs, meals, rounds of golf and a sea fishing trip.
If you need help or support, contact the Samaritans on 116 123 or Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline on 0808 196 3494 - both are 24/7.
Alternatively download the Stay Alive app, which is backed by Suffolk User Forum, if you are having thoughts of suicide or if you are concerned about someone else.