Foundation to launch in memory of Lynn's Lee Calton tonight

Published: 6:00 AM September 17, 2021

8:56 Foundation founder members, back (from left) Ian Prentice, Matt Oakes and Mark Bromfield. Front (from left) Annabel Park, Jodie Calton, Natasha Colman and Sarah Bromfield. - Credit: Ian Burt

A foundation to raise awareness of men's mental health issues set up in memory of a popular businessman and football fan is being launched tonight.

Financial advisor Lee Calton, 37, was pronounced dead at his address in King's Lynn on April 15.

An inquest into his death heard how he had become depressed and worried over the impact that lockdown was having on his businesses. The coroner concluded that his death was suicide.

Tonight, Friday, September 17, up to 200 football players from across King's Lynn will take part in a training session at West Lynn Social Club from 6pm.

There will be entertainment, including a disco, bar and barbecue. Admission is free.

Lee Calton, pictured running the London Marathon for the Motor Neurone Disease Association - Credit: Picture supplied by the Calton family

You may also want to watch:

Housing worker Philip Yates, one of the founders of the 8:56 Foundation, said footballers from youth and senior teams would be given a T-shirt with its slogan 'It's time to talk'.

The foundation is named after the train staunch King's Lynn Town FC supporter Mr Calton would take with his mates to away games.

"These days were filled with laughter, banter, friendship, lots of beer and not forgetting the football," the foundation's founders say.

"8:56 represents something Lee held in such high regard. Happy times, fond memories and a group of friends that were always there for each other."

Mr Yates said it hoped to raise awareness of men's mental health issues, encourage men to talk about them and raise funds for counselling.

Danny Suckling lights a candle, in memory of Lee Calton. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

"If we can save one person from the turmoil his family went through it will be worth it," he said.

Mr Yates said founders had been overwhelmed by the support since they announced they were forming the group.

"We only went live on our socials about a week or so ago," he said. "Straight away we've got about 1,000 followers."

Raffle prizes include overnight stays, champagne teas, free MOTs, meals, rounds of golf and a sea fishing trip.

If you need help or support, contact the Samaritans on 116 123 or Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline on 0808 196 3494 - both are 24/7.

Alternatively download the Stay Alive app, which is backed by Suffolk User Forum, if you are having thoughts of suicide or if you are concerned about someone else.