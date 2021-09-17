News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Foundation to launch in memory of Lynn's Lee Calton tonight

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 6:00 AM September 17, 2021   
8:56 Foundation founder members, back (from left) Ian Prentice, Matt Oakes and Mark Bromfield. Front

8:56 Foundation founder members, back (from left) Ian Prentice, Matt Oakes and Mark Bromfield. Front (from left) Annabel Park, Jodie Calton, Natasha Colman and Sarah Bromfield. - Credit: Ian Burt

A foundation to raise awareness of men's mental health issues set up in memory of a popular businessman and football fan is being launched tonight.

Financial advisor Lee Calton, 37, was pronounced dead at his address in King's Lynn on April 15.

An inquest into his death heard how he had become depressed and worried over the impact that lockdown was having on his businesses. The coroner concluded that his death was suicide.

Tonight, Friday, September 17, up to 200 football players from across King's Lynn will take part in a training session at West Lynn Social Club from 6pm.

There will be entertainment, including a disco, bar and barbecue. Admission is free.

Lee Calton

Lee Calton, pictured running the London Marathon for the Motor Neurone Disease Association - Credit: Picture supplied by the Calton family

You may also want to watch:

Housing worker Philip Yates, one of the founders of the 8:56 Foundation, said footballers from youth and senior teams would be given a T-shirt with its slogan 'It's time to talk'.

The foundation is named after the train staunch King's Lynn Town FC supporter Mr Calton would take with his mates to away games.

"These days were filled with laughter, banter, friendship, lots of beer and not forgetting the football," the foundation's founders say.

Most Read

  1. 1 Could you offer one of these rescue animals a forever home?
  2. 2 Electric vehicle owners could have to pay £50 to run cables to cars
  3. 3 Vintage tractor enthusiast's prized collection goes under the hammer
  1. 4 GP surgery in special measures after inspectors find range of faults
  2. 5 Huge village home with indoor swimming pool for sale for £1.2m
  3. 6 Indian restaurant in Norfolk nominated for two national awards
  4. 7 Motorcyclist dies in crash on A11
  5. 8 Britain's poshest train returning to Norwich for Christmas lunch
  6. 9 Huge Christmas market returning to Norfolk Showground for 2021
  7. 10 Norwich bridal shop named among best in UK

"8:56 represents something Lee held in such high regard. Happy times, fond memories and a group of friends that were always there for each other."

Mr Yates said it hoped to raise awareness of men's mental health issues, encourage men to talk about them and raise funds for counselling.

Danny Suckling lights a candle, in memory of Lee Calton. Picture: Ian Burt

Danny Suckling lights a candle, in memory of Lee Calton. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

"If we can save one person from the turmoil his family went through it will be worth it," he said.

Mr Yates said founders had been overwhelmed by the support since they announced they were forming the group.

"We only went live on our socials about a week or so ago," he said. "Straight away we've got about 1,000 followers."

Raffle prizes include overnight stays, champagne teas, free MOTs, meals, rounds of golf and a sea fishing trip.

If you need help or support, contact the Samaritans on 116 123 or Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline on 0808 196 3494 - both are 24/7.

Alternatively download the Stay Alive app, which is backed by Suffolk User Forum, if you are having thoughts of suicide or if you are concerned about someone else.

King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

69 properties will be available on the open market, comprising two, three and four-bedroom houses, p

Stark warning building trade at 'breaking point' over price hikes

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
The Red Arrows take part in a display at the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, Glouces

Norfolk Live

Eyes to the skies: Red Arrows to fly over Norfolk today

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Ben Turner, managing director of Norfolk-based farm machinery dealer Ben Burgess

Controversial Ben Burgess HQ move recommended for refusal

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Murieal Bassinder, who has been a resident at Oulton Park care home in Lowestoft for three years.

Woman who was found with maggots living in hand evicted from care home

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon