Metre-long snake on the loose in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 20:22 28 June 2020 | UPDATED: 20:22 28 June 2020

A corn snake escaped its tank and may have escaped a house in Norwich. (This is a library image of a corn snake, not the exact animal referenced in the story). Picture: Archant

A corn snake escaped its tank and may have escaped a house in Norwich. (This is a library image of a corn snake, not the exact animal referenced in the story). Picture: Archant

A worried pet owner has urged anyone who sees her metre-long snake to contact her after it escaped from its tank in Norwich.

Leah Spagatner, who lives in the NR3 area of the city, noticed her slithery serpent had scarpered on Sunday after the lid on its tank was left “slightly ajar”.

She stressed that the ghost corn snake, named Ghostie, is of no threat to humans – corn snakes are docile by nature, reluctant to bite and are not venomous.

This, along with their attractive patterns, means that they are one of the most common snakes to keep as pets.

Leah Spagnater's corn snake Ghostie escaped its tank and may have left her Norwich home through an open window. Picture: FacebookLeah Spagnater's corn snake Ghostie escaped its tank and may have left her Norwich home through an open window. Picture: Facebook

Miss Spagatner describes her beloved beast as “grey with a chess board underbelly”, and is worried that he may have escaped the house as “the window was open not far from the tank”.

She urged anyone who finds the snake to contact her on Facebook.

