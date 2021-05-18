News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Much-loved hospital shop reopens after a year

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 11:07 AM May 18, 2021   
League of Friends shop at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn reopens

League of Friends shop at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn reopens

A much-loved hospital shop has reopened its doors after one year of being closed.

League of Friends shop at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn reopens

League of Friends at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King's Lynn has set up shop once again after closing for their volunteers' safety during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

The shop will be open seven days a week.

Despite loss of shop income, the League of Friends has continued to support patients and staff at QEH generously throughout the pandemic by contributing £500,000 to the hospital's new Radiology Information System.

During the shop’s closure, volunteers also ensured no food went to waste, and perishable goods were distributed to staff and patients across the Trust.

Rosalind Rose, League of Friends shop manager, said: “I and all our volunteers are pleased about the reopening and are looking forward to meeting staff and visitors again, we know they have all missed us.”

The results have been welcomed by Queen Elizabeth Hospital chief executive Caroline Shaw

The shop will open 8am to 4pm Monday to Friday, 9am to 4pm on Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sunday, with hopes to expand these hours in the coming weeks.

QEH King's Lynn
King's Lynn News

