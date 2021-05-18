Much-loved hospital shop reopens after a year
- Credit: QEH
A much-loved hospital shop has reopened its doors after one year of being closed.
League of Friends at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King's Lynn has set up shop once again after closing for their volunteers' safety during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
The shop will be open seven days a week.
Despite loss of shop income, the League of Friends has continued to support patients and staff at QEH generously throughout the pandemic by contributing £500,000 to the hospital's new Radiology Information System.
During the shop’s closure, volunteers also ensured no food went to waste, and perishable goods were distributed to staff and patients across the Trust.
You may also want to watch:
Rosalind Rose, League of Friends shop manager, said: “I and all our volunteers are pleased about the reopening and are looking forward to meeting staff and visitors again, we know they have all missed us.”
The shop will open 8am to 4pm Monday to Friday, 9am to 4pm on Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sunday, with hopes to expand these hours in the coming weeks.
Most Read
- 1 Reduce your dementia risk with 7 lifestyle changes
- 2 Woman injured by jars of sauce thrown in Sainsbury's
- 3 Top of the Pops dancer, Octopussy star and 'Lord' settles in Norfolk
- 4 Heavy downpours and strong winds to batter Norfolk
- 5 Wanted Norwich man arrested in north Norfolk village
- 6 Man exposed himself to three teenage girls at Morrisons
- 7 BBC Springwatch films at Norfolk nature haven - with beavers
- 8 Norfolk farmhouse with indoor pool for sale by online auction
- 9 'They thought I was crazy' - New owner's lockdown pub success
- 10 Walk-in vaccine clinic as surplus stock becomes available