Church to host concert by leading college choir

PUBLISHED: 09:14 28 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:14 28 June 2019

The Gonville & Caius College Choir, Cambridge, will be performing at St Nicholas Church in Dereham on July 4. Picture: Gonville & Caius College

Archant

One of the leading college choirs in the country is to give a concert in Dereham.

Gonville & Caius College Choir from Cambridge has 24 singers and will perform a wide range of sacred and secular choral music at St Nicholas Church on Thursday July 4, 7.30pm.

Their two organ scholars will play St Nicholas' fine organ and the college guitatist David Cotter will also play variations on The Magic Flute,

The choral music will range from Byrd to My Fair Lady and Fly me to the Moon.

The concert will be the climax of their tour in Norfolk, which includes Stoke Ferry, Snettisham and Blofield.

Tickets are £10 on the door. There will be refreshments during the interval.

The choir has become renowned for a familiar repertoire from the Anglican choral tradition and beyond, performing much new music and has commissioned works by composers such as Francis Grier, Robin Holloway (a Fellow at Caius), James MacMillan, Stuart MacRae, Judith Weir, Julian Anderson and Gabriel Jackson.

They sing chapel services during the university term and have a busy schedule of additional activities including concerts, recordings and broadcasts.

The choir travels extensively abroad, performing at a variety of venues ranging from major concert halls to universities, cathedrals and churches in Europe, America and Asia, often in connection with other professional ensembles such as Opera Northern Ireland, the Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra of San Francisco, the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra, and the Orchestre National Bordeaux Aquitaine.

The choir's recordings have often specialised in the re-discovery of forgotten choral repertories, including previously unpublished music from within the English choral tradition and beyond.

*The Armed Forces and Dunkirk service will be held in St Andrew's Church, Honingham, tomorrow at 11am.

It is held annually to honour all who currently serve in Her Majesty's Forces and also particularly to remember the events at Dunkirk in 1940, all who served and died in the BEF.

There is a campaign to have a memorial in Norfolk, to honour the the 97 soldiers of the the Royal Norfolk and Royal Scots Regiments who were massacred by the SS on May 27, 1940.

