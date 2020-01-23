Norfolk woman is first to become RAF Regiment Gunner

A 19-year-old from King's Lynn has become the first woman to graduate as Royal Air Force Regiment Gunner.

TG 3-19 Meiktila Flight during the graduation parade at RAF Honington. Photographer: Senior Aircraftsman Jamie Ledger RAF TG 3-19 Meiktila Flight during the graduation parade at RAF Honington. Photographer: Senior Aircraftsman Jamie Ledger RAF

Leading Aircraftman Georgia Sandover, from King's Lynn, graduated as a member of the RAF Regiment at RAF Honington Suffolk on Thursday January 23.

She was one of 18 gunners to successfully complete the 20-weeks worth of combat and fitness training needed to join the RAF Regiment Gunners.

Following her graduation, LAC Sandover said: "I am really proud and thrilled that all of us on the course graduated today.

"We have all supported one another from beginning to end and without that support we wouldn't be here today.

"I am looking forward to my posting and can't wait to get on with my new job. To anyone that is thinking of joining the RAF Regiment, male or female, I say 'Don't be afraid to give it a go'," she said.