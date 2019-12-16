Charities and community groups get £26,000 boost in time for Christmas

A cash windfall is set to boost a number of charities and community groups just in time for Christmas.

Sixteen organisations across Norfolk, north Suffolk and east Cambridgeshire are to share £26,000 in grants from East Anglia-based chartered accountants Lovewell Blake.

The money was raised over the course of the year by staff and partners to go towards the firm's LB150 Fund.

Since it was founded, the fund has given out more than £275,000 to good causes in the region.

Lovewell Blake's corporate social responsibility partner Gary Flatt said: "We are delighted to be able to support such a variety of fabulous organisations which are doing such great work in our communities.

"These groups are what bind our communities together, and they are the inspiration for our staff and partners to undertake fundraising activities throughout the year."

The LB150 Fund was set up during Lovewell Blake's 150th anniversary celebrations in 2008 and has continued to run for the last 11 years.

This year, the £26,000 raised has been divided between 16 organisations who have received grants ranging from £495 to £2,000.

New gear for boxing club

The only England Boxing-registered club in the Great Yarmouth area, Kingfisher Amateur Boxing Club offers training to young people and adults and is run entirely on a voluntary basis.

Founded in 1964, the club operates every night of the week, including weekends, from its premises on Riverside Road in Gorleston.

It will now be able to replace gloves, headgear and gum shields for its u13s boxers.

Kingfisher Amateur Boxing Club child welfare officer Leigh Reeder said: "It is really important for the youngsters to have the correct equipment. It's vital that we are able to train them safely, but also having the best equipment sends a message to the young people that they are valued.

"The club is run entirely on a voluntary basis, so we rely on raising enough funds throughout the year to maintain our premises, renew equipment, and cover other running costs such as insurance.

"We are proud to be an inclusive club, running training for young people who have lost their way in life, and sessions for people with a range of disabilities, as well as our regular youth and adult sessions. It is really rewarding to see the confidence and self-esteem of those who take part grow, and donations such as this enable us to continue doing what we do."

The organisations receiving grants from Lovewell Blake's LB150 Fund in 2019:

- Fresh Start New Beginnings in Great Yarmouth | £2,000

- Watton Sports and Recreational Centre in Watton | £2,000

- Cancer Campaign in Suffolk | £2,000

- Whitton Youth Partnership in Ipswich | £2,000

- The Prospects Trust in Reach | £2,000

- Wilburton Cricket Club in Cambridgeshire | £2,000

- TOPCATS in Lowestoft | £1,975.76

- The St Edmunds Society in Norwich | £1,896

- Suffolk Rape Crisis in Suffolk | £1,800

- Bungay Black Dog Running Club in Bungay | £1,761

- Friend in Deed in Norfolk | £1,558.62

- Great Yarmouth Cricket Club in Great Yarmouth | £1,558.62

- Kingfisher Amateur Boxing Club in Gorleston | £1,000

- Little Thetford Village Hall in Thetford | £1,000

- Greenfinch Church in Ipswich | £955

- Neatishead Community Gym in Neatishead | £495