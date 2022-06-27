News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Wymondham teen wins silver medal at Archery World Cup

Sarah Hussain

Published: 5:42 PM June 27, 2022
Layla Annison, from Wymondham Archers

Layla Annison, from Wymondham Archers - Credit: World Archery

Wymondham teenager Layla Annison won a silver medal at the 2022 Archery World Cup to earn her latest success on the international stage.

The Norwich-born shooter represented Great Britain in stage three of the event in Paris and scooped a silver medal in the compound women's team event over the weekend, alongside team-mates Ella Gibson and Liz Foster.

Layla, from the Wymondham Archers, first became involved in the sport at an after-school club at her junior school.

The compound women's team

The GB compound women's team, with Layla Annison, left - Credit: World Archery

Her passion for it grew and she later joined the Archery GB development squad at 13 before representing GB at 14.

On the international win, the 19-year-old: “It felt absolutely amazing to shoot on the finals field.

“There were definitely nerves, but I felt I managed them quite well and the shots flowed nicely. So pleased with the silver medal.”

Her team's success adds to Great Britain's achievements in the competition, with fellow archers winning gold and bronze in other compound events.

Layla also picked up a silver medal at the Hyundai World Cup Stage in Paris of 2021 and won the National Tour final in September 2021.

