Norwich teen wins silver in prestigious European competition

A Norwich teen has won silver in a prestigious European archery competition.

Layla Annison was amongst a squad of 24 archers aged between 14 and 20 who shot alongside more than 300 athletes from 36 countries in the European Youth Archery Championships at Lilleshall National Sports Centre.

In the Compound Under 21 Women’s Team competition, Chloe A’Bear, Layla and Grace Chappell secured silver for Great Britain.

The 19-year-old is currently 2nd UK senior ranked, 20th European ranked, 38th world ranked. She’s been shooting for nine years and her biggest achievement to date is winning the European title and winning medals at a senior level internationally.

Archery GB’s compound programme manager Jon Nott said: “We’re so proud of how all our young athletes have risen to the challenge of competing in this prestigious event this week.

“We’ve had some brilliant successes thanks to their hard work and dedication. It really shows that we have a wealth of young talent coming through who will be challenging for places in the top world events in the years to come.”











