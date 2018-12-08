Search

Law firm’s charity fundraiser raises cash for the East Anglian Air Ambulance

08 December, 2018 - 14:38
Justina Weeks being presented with first prize by Dereham mayor Hilary Bushell. Picture: WARD GETHIN ARCHER SOLICITORS

Archant

The East Anglian Air Ambulance will benefit from a law firm’s fundraiser that brought in £216.

Ward Gethin Archer solicitors in Dereham held a bake sale and hamper raffle to raise money for the service, with cakes being baked by staff members and their families.

The four main hamper prizes, which were assembled by staff member donations, were presented by town mayor Hilary Bushell and one of the firm’s directors, Andrew Skuse.

Conveyancer Justina Weeks won the main prize, a hamper full of Christmas goodies, and secretary Keeley Amiss accepted a ‘pamper hamper’ prize on behalf of her sister.

A spokesman said: “Ward Gethin Archer are proud to support the East Anglian Air Ambulance and recognise all the good that they do for our rural communities in this region.”

Do you have a Dereham story? Email the details to adam.lazzari@archant.co.uk

