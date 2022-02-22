Inquest opens into death of 19-year-old

Inquest opens into death of Lauren Malt, 19, from West Winch. - Credit: Lauren Malt/Facebook

An inquest into the death of a 19-year-old who died after being hit by a car has been opened.

Lauren Malt, 19, from West Winch, died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn on Sunday, January 23 following an incident on Leete Way, in the village.

Her father, Nigel Malt, has been charged with murder in connection with the death and remanded in custody.

At an inquest opening on Tuesday, February 22 at Norfolk Coroner's Court, Miss Malt's cause of death was given as chest and abdominal injuries due to an RTC (road traffic collision).

Miss Malt was born on April 8, 2002 in King's Lynn and was unemployed.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake said an inquest will not take place initially as police enquiries are ongoing.

She adjourned the inquest for a pre-inquest review to take place on August 4.

Tributes have been paid to Ms Malt. On the EDP's Facebook page, Sheila Ruddell said: "My Beautiful Granddaughter is going to be missed."

Friend Sarah Jayne Duncan added: "She was a lovely girl."

A provisional date for Miss Malt's father's trial has been set for June 27 this year. The case was adjourned until April 1 when a plea and trial preparation (PTPH) hearing is expected to take place.