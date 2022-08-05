England hero Lauren Hemp to return to North Walsham for Freedom of Town

Norfolk's England hero Lauren Hemp will return to North Walsham to receive an award - Credit: PA

From North Walsham to Wembley, England hero Lauren Hemp returns home to be given the Freedom of the Town today.

North Walsham Town Council will present Hemp with a 'Freedom of the Town' award following her starring role in the women's Euro 2022 triumph against Germany.

The presentation will take place at 12pm on Friday (August 5) at the Market Cross in North Walsham, the town council revealed on Facebook.

It comes after Hemp, who attended North Walsham High School, is set to have a grassroots football facility named after her.

The location is unconfirmed yet but the site is expected to be in Norfolk, with several options available.

The Lionesses made history as being the first England team to win a major tournament since then men's team won the World Cup in 1966.