Inquest adjourned into death of mother who fell from boat

Published: 10:16 AM July 23, 2021

The emergency services at an incident on the River Bure at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

An inquest into the death of a mother who fell from a pleasure boat has been adjourned until November.

Laura Louise Perry, 38, of City Walk, London, died following the incident on the River Bure on August 19, 2020.

The hearing at Norfolk Coroner's Court had been due to take place on Friday, July 23, but was adjourned after investigation reports had not been completed in time.

Instead, a pre-inquest review was held, where assistant coroner Johanna Thompson said Miss Perry had been on a pleasure boat on the River Bure when she fell from the roof into the water.

She was recovered from the water an hour later.

A full inquest is now expected to take place on November 4.

At the opening of the inquest on January 4, area coroner Yvonne Blake listed Miss Perry's cause of death as "multiple injuries and drowning due to, or as a consequence of, entrapment beneath a boat following a fall into the water."

Miss Perry, who was born in Bermondsey in London, was pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts of emergency services, who were called shortly before 1.35pm following reports of a woman in the water close to the yacht station in North Quay.

Play It Safe

The Eastern Daily Press and its sister papers, the North Norfolk News and Great Yarmouth Mercury, have launched the Play It Safe, Be Water Aware campaign to ensure visitors to Norfolk's waters stay safe.

The Play It Safe campaign is urging the public to be water aware. - Credit: Archant

David Powles, EDP editor, said: "Norfolk and Suffolk are blessed with some wonderful places to enjoy water, with miles and miles of stunning coastline and the beautiful Broads.

"However, in recent years there have been several signs that perhaps people are not fully aware of the dangers which can lay beneath and are not fully preparing themselves before going into the water.

"In 2020 we sadly saw several tragedies both on the coast and inland and already this summer there has been one tragic death of a young man.

"We want to spread more awareness to those looking to enjoy our waters and hope this campaign will do just that, plus encouraging shopkeepers and businesses in popular areas to display our specially designed posters."

