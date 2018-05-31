Woman runs 2.6 miles barefoot

Laura Hockey was supposed to run the London marathon but, as it was cancelled due to coronavirus, took on another running challenge. Picture: David Thornhill Archant

When Laura Hockey learnt the London marathon was cancelled due to coronavirus, she was forced to hang up the running shoes.

Laura Hockey ran 2.6 miles barefoot around Blofield and Brundall. Picture: David Thornhill Laura Hockey ran 2.6 miles barefoot around Blofield and Brundall. Picture: David Thornhill

But the 32-year-old decided to use that to her advantage and pounded the streets of Blofield and Brundall barefoot instead.

On Sunday, the day the marathon was set to take place, Ms Hockey, an administrator for a clock and watch makers, ran 2.6 miles without shoes or socks.

Laura Hockey completed the run in aid of charity Norfolk Blood Bikes. Picture: David Thornhill Laura Hockey completed the run in aid of charity Norfolk Blood Bikes. Picture: David Thornhill

The idea came when Ms Hockey, who wanted to continue fundraising for Norfolk Blood Bike, her nominated marathon charity, wanted to add an extra obstacle to the 2.6 Challege, which many people across the country joined to raise money for charities on the day of the marathon.

“I thought if I was going to wreck my feet running 26 miles I’ll find another way to wreck my feet,” she said. “I’ve done quite a few long distance runs and I was thinking of new ways to make the run more challenging and barefoot seemed the natural progression. Plus if there’s an option to not wear shoes I quite happily take it - my mum used to tear her hair out when I was a kid as I never wore shoes.”

The barefoot run initially came as a bit of a shock but Ms Hockey became used to it – except from the odd unwelcome rock.

She said: “I was thinking what have I done but then it wasn’t too bad on my feet, although the occasional stone sent a shockwave through my legs.

“I didn’t take into account that trainers provide support so my legs and ankles hurt as there was no shock absorption. My calves are still recovering and tender but my feet are fine.”

Ms Hockey completed the run to raise money for Norfolk Blood Bike, who transport blood, donated breast milk, lab samples and medical items around the county’s hospitals.

So far she has raised just over £300.

She said: “I would really appreciate any further donations to the charity as every penny really does help. It is such a good cause and one that is close to my heart as I used to work in health care.”

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/dextersgy-norfolkbloodbikes