Woman loses 7st after mirror fright

02 January, 2019 - 12:18
Before and after shots of Laura George, who has lost 7st in weight. Pictures: supplied by Jane Keil

Before and after shots of Laura George, who has lost 7st in weight. Pictures: supplied by Jane Keil

A woman joined a slimming group when she failed to recognise herself in the mirror.

Laura George, 32, became a member of a local slimming group in October 2014, moved house, and then joined Cromer’s Slimming World group.

Miss George, who lives in Church Street, Cromer, and works at M&Co in the town, said: “I joined up because I had got to the point where I no longer recognised myself in the mirror.

“I was depressed and unhappy living in a body that couldn’t run around after my daughter who was growing up fast.

“Since I joined I have lost over 7st in total. Being comfortable in my own body has been the biggest achievement out of all of this, as every pound of weight lost, I gained more confidence I didn’t think I had. I can now keep up with my daughter too - no challenge is off limits.”

