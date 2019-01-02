Woman loses 7st after mirror fright

Before and after shots of Laura George, who has lost 7st in weight. Pictures: supplied by Jane Keil Archant

A woman joined a slimming group when she failed to recognise herself in the mirror.

Laura George, 32, became a member of a local slimming group in October 2014, moved house, and then joined Cromer’s Slimming World group.

Miss George, who lives in Church Street, Cromer, and works at M&Co in the town, said: “I joined up because I had got to the point where I no longer recognised myself in the mirror.

“I was depressed and unhappy living in a body that couldn’t run around after my daughter who was growing up fast.

“Since I joined I have lost over 7st in total. Being comfortable in my own body has been the biggest achievement out of all of this, as every pound of weight lost, I gained more confidence I didn’t think I had. I can now keep up with my daughter too - no challenge is off limits.”