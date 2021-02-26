'Valued and enthusiastic' traffic warden died in hospital, inquest hears
A Norfolk woman died three days after her 41st birthday, an inquest has heard.
Laura Allen, from Gorleston, died at the James Paget University Hospital on September 30, last year.
At an inquest opened into her death, held at Norfolk Coroner's Court on February 26, Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk said Ms Allen had worked as a traffic warden.
Her cause of death was given as 1A: acute gastric haemorrhage and 1B: acute erosive gastritis.
Following her death, a notice placed in the Great Yarmouth Mercury by her colleagues in parking services described Ms Allen as a "greatly valued colleague and friend."
They said: "An enthusiastic and irreplaceable team member with a high spirited, generous and dynamic nature, keen animal lover and online shopper! Sadly missed, always remembered."
The inquest has been adjourned for a full hearing at Norfolk Coroner's Court on June 6, 2021.
