Fire crews called to blaze in launderette

PUBLISHED: 11:03 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:03 27 March 2019

Firefighters were called to Eaton Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a launderette on the edge of Norwich.

Crews from Earlham and Carrow were called to the fire, at Norfolk Dry Cleaners, in Eaton, at about 9am today.

The fire in the Eaton Street building had been doused by just after 9.25am.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus as they put out the flames and used a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.

