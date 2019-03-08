New mobile apps help history lovers explore Norfolk

Discover Downham Market is situated in the old fire station on Priory Road

A very 21st Century way has been launched to explore some of our ancient history.

Discover Downham Market on Priory Road was the setting to launch mobile apps and an interactive map for locals and visitors.

Explore West Norfolk pinpoints castles, medieval churches, famous historic houses, along with nature reserves and wildlife, while Walk West Norfolk brings together hundreds of miles of walks and cycle routes throughout the county.

Communications officer for West Norfolk council, Tom Baldwin said: “Explore West Norfolk is about highlighting and showcasing some of the beautiful areas in rural west Norfolk.

“There are three key themes- churches and religion, heritage and history and walking and cycling, and that includes Fen Rivers Way. It is an interactive map and two apps, so you can either download the apps or look online and find so details about things you can get up too across this beautiful area.”

Despite west Norfolk being known for mobile network difficulties, the apps will work without a signal as long as they have been downloaded beforehand.

Downham Market Town Council's community development officer Tina Griffin said: “It's great to see something that's focused just on our part of west Norfolk. I think a lot of the walks aren't publicised enough and this does that. I've lived here for 15 years and know a fraction of the walks that are around here, so I will be looking at that bit.

“From the town council point of view it's brilliant to have something that promotes our area and encourages people to come into the town.”

A feature of the apps, supported by West Norfolk council is that you can follow it while walking or cycling the areas.

Wildfowl and Wetland Trust (WWT) press officer Emma Brand said: “I definitely think it creates a link between Downham market and highlights this area, which hasn't been given a lot of air time in the past. It's nice to see a very professionally put together project that showcases this corner of west Norfolk, it's really exciting.”

For more information visit explorewestnorfolk.co.uk or download the apps available on IOS, Android and Google.