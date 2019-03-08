15th Century building to reopen as regulars’ pub

Bishop's of Chapel Street will be reopening as the Lattice House

A town centre pub is set to reopen under its original name.

Clive Crowe (left) and James Mott at the Lattice House in King's Lynn

Bishops of Chapel Street, in King’s Lynn, closed down at the end of January, after less than a year’s trading.

Formerly the Lattice House, a pub had been trading in the 15th Century building since the early 18th Century.

Now a new landlord has taken over the premises. And its new manager said the pub would be returning to its roots as a watering hole.

“It’s going to be called the Lattice House,” said general manager Clive Crowe. “It’s going to go back to being a regulars’ pub, where you can come and sit by a nice warm fire and have a burger and a pint and chill out.”

A plaque on the wall records the building's history as the Lattice House

Mr Crowe and assistant manager James Nott said they planned to re-open on Thursday, April 18.

They said there would be no age restrictions, while families would be welcome until 8pm and the re-opened Lattice would serve “good old-fashioned pub food”.

Staff are now being recruited, with signs on the doors promising “the best wages in town”.

The pub, opposite West Norfolk council’s offices, was reopened by chef Geoff Jones in May 2018. It had previously been a Wetherspoons from 1998 until the chain sold it to current owners Hawthorn Leisure in 2016.

Mr Jones renamed the pub Bishops and brought in a more upmarket menu.

After it closed, Hawthorn said it was disappointed the new venture had not attracted the support of the community.

The new business is owned by Lynn-based DJ and former manager of Chicagos Ashley Duncan.

Mr Crowe said the Lattice would be hosting discos on Fridays and Saturdays, and live music on Thursday nights.