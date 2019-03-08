Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

15th Century building to reopen as regulars’ pub

PUBLISHED: 15:45 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:48 03 April 2019

Bishop's of Chapel Street will be reopening as the Lattice House Picture: Chris Bishop

Bishop's of Chapel Street will be reopening as the Lattice House Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

A town centre pub is set to reopen under its original name.

Clive Crowe (left) and James Mott at the Lattice House in King's Lynn Picture: Chris BishopClive Crowe (left) and James Mott at the Lattice House in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Bishops of Chapel Street, in King’s Lynn, closed down at the end of January, after less than a year’s trading.

Formerly the Lattice House, a pub had been trading in the 15th Century building since the early 18th Century.

Now a new landlord has taken over the premises. And its new manager said the pub would be returning to its roots as a watering hole.

“It’s going to be called the Lattice House,” said general manager Clive Crowe. “It’s going to go back to being a regulars’ pub, where you can come and sit by a nice warm fire and have a burger and a pint and chill out.”

A plaque on the wall records the building's history as the Lattice House Picture: Chris BishopA plaque on the wall records the building's history as the Lattice House Picture: Chris Bishop

Mr Crowe and assistant manager James Nott said they planned to re-open on Thursday, April 18.

They said there would be no age restrictions, while families would be welcome until 8pm and the re-opened Lattice would serve “good old-fashioned pub food”.

Staff are now being recruited, with signs on the doors promising “the best wages in town”.

The pub, opposite West Norfolk council’s offices, was reopened by chef Geoff Jones in May 2018. It had previously been a Wetherspoons from 1998 until the chain sold it to current owners Hawthorn Leisure in 2016.

Mr Jones renamed the pub Bishops and brought in a more upmarket menu.

After it closed, Hawthorn said it was disappointed the new venture had not attracted the support of the community.

The new business is owned by Lynn-based DJ and former manager of Chicagos Ashley Duncan.

Mr Crowe said the Lattice would be hosting discos on Fridays and Saturdays, and live music on Thursday nights.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Travellers move onto city car park

Travellers have moved onto St Crispins car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Rapidly expanding village in line for 322 new homes

TimChris Farms Ltd, R & JM Place and Norfolk Homes are seeking to build on land off Green Lane West, south east of Rackheath. Photo: Norfolk Homes.

‘It will be a sad day’: Family-run business set to close in town after 107 years

Peter Cook (left) and Michael Cook (right) at Cooks Furnishers in Lowestoft. The shop will close later this year after 107 years in the town. Picture: Mick Howes

High hopes for Norfolk firm after sale to its employees

RPA in Loddon has seen its employees take over the running of the business. Picture: Archant

Mother’s heartache after ‘super slimmer’s’ tragic death

The mother and sister of Amy Whitmore have paid warm tribute to the

Most Read

The little-known story of the Norfolk woman who survived the Titanic but never went near water again

May Howard from North Walsham who was aboard the ill-fated Titanic is the subject of a new exhibition at North Walsham Heritage Centre. Picture: John Balls

Bus driver punched and knocked unconscious after swerving to avoid two men in Norwich

A Sanders bus in North Walsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Travellers move onto city car park

Travellers have moved onto St Crispins car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Man arrested for drug driving tractor after two hit-and-runs

A John Deere, like this one, was involved in two hit-and-runs Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Ambulance and car involved in crash

Officers were called to Watton Road at about 12.45pm today (April 1) to reports of a crash at the junction with Old Watton Road. Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich hotel in liquidation after failing to pay staff for “some time”

St Giles House Hotel has gone into liquidation. Picture: Archant

Norwich coffee shop voted one of the best in the UK

Strangers Coffee House in Norwich co-owners, left, Will Maddocks and Alex Sargeant. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Bad news on the high street for one Norfolk town

Holt Market Place. Picture: Google Street Maps

Norwich City fan’s petition for ‘Farke on a horse’ signed by hundreds

Lippstadt players and fans said farewell to Daniel Farke in 2015, in memorable style Picture: SV Lippstadt 08

Lowestoft man denies stabbing victim with kitchen knife

Jason Hamilton has denied stabbing a man with a kitchen knife in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists