Lattice House in King's Lynn set to reopen

PUBLISHED: 09:34 15 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:34 15 April 2019

The Lattice House, which has reverted to its original name prior to reopening Picture: Chris Bishop

The Lattice House, which has reverted to its original name prior to reopening Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

The finishing touches are being put to a historic pub before it re-opens.

New signs have been added to the Lattice House in King’s Lynn, as it reverts to its former name.

The pub closed at the end of January after less than a year’s trading as gastro outlet Bishops of Lynn. Its owners blamed lack of support from the community.

Now the business, on Chapel Street, is set to re-open as the Lattice House and return to what its new management describe as a “regulars’ pub”.

The first pints will be flowing on Thursday, April 18.

