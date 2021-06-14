News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Latitude decision will be made by end of the week, boss says

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 7:56 PM June 14, 2021   
How will festivals and gigs be impacted by coronavirus? Picture: Jamie Honeywood

A popular music festival in Suffolk has responded to the prime minister's announcement of delaying freedom day by up to four weeks.

Organiser of Latitude Festival, Melvin Benn.

Latitude is due to go ahead from Thursday, July 24, just three days after the new 'Freedom Day'.

In a statement this evening, its boss Melvin Benn said: "Whilst the lifting of the final restrictions is delayed, we don't think it means the end of our hopes for Latitude this year.

"We are so grateful for your continued patience and faith as we've pulled this years' festival together.

"We've always been focused on delivering the festival to you and, whilst this evening's statement is disappointing, we haven't given up hope just yet."

In the announcement, Mr Benn said that he will let prospective customers know the fate of this year's Latitude by the end of the week.

Mr Benn added: "If we aren't able to go ahead by the end of this week, all ticketholders will be able to roll over their tickets to 2022 or be able to claim a refund."

