Family recreate Latitude festival in their garden

Lockdown Latitude, Family recreate Latitude Festival in their garden with recycled and reclaimed materials. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

The coronavirus pandemic means dozens of music festivals have been called off this year but that hasn’t stopped one Norwich family from recreating their favourite festival in the back garden.

Alex Cooper, 23, and her family have been attending Latitude Festival in Henham Park, Suffolk every year for the past 13 years.

But when the news broke that the music festival wouldn’t be going ahead this year, Miss Cooper, who prior to lockdown worked as a dresser on the touring production of the Lion King, decided she would recreate the festival at home.

Using recycled items such as pizza boxes and coke cans, Miss Cooper has built the festival’s Obelisk Stage, the iconic festival welcome sign and a bar.

She said the idea to make her own version of the festival came following a conversation with her uncle, who lives in Australia. Miss Cooper said her uncle who has attended Latitude in the past suggested the family should so something to mark the weekend.

“I’ve taken it a bit further than they would,” she said.

Miss Cooper said while her family, especially her sister, were initially sceptical to the idea she soon won them over.

She said: “Everyone was a bit sceptical at the beginning but as I made more and more things they came around to the idea.

“I’ve been using recycled materials, we were getting through quite a lot of coke cans so I thought ‘what can I do with those’, a recycled lampshade out of a skip, I’ve been using a lot of things that would have otherwise been thrown away.

“It’s just been really nice, I’ve been on furlough so I’ve had lots of time on my hands.”

Miss Cooper, said one of her favourite Latitude memories was when she, her father and sister took her mother, who is not normally a festival goer to see Elbow headline in 2012.

She said she would miss attending the festival this year: “The line-up and live music [is what I’ll miss most] Dad is making a playlist but it won’t come close to the real thing,” she said.