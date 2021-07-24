Gallery

Published: 5:12 PM July 24, 2021

Aerial photos show the extent of this year's Latitude Festival in Suffolk. - Credit: Mike Page

Amazing aerial photos of Latitude Festival show a sprawling city of tents as people gather for the event's second day.

Photographer Mike Page took the pictures on Saturday (July 24) from the skies above Henham Park in Suffolk, showing how its green fields have been transformed.

Some 40,000 people are expected to enjoy the three-day event - the first major UK festival to take place following 'Freedom Day' and the lifting of the majority of Covid restrictions on July 19.

Aerial photos show the extent of this year's Latitude Festival in Suffolk. - Credit: Mike Page

The images show the colourful patchwork of tents, as well as festivalgoers gathering at the Obelisk stage arena and thousands of parked cars.

The event, part of the government's Event Research Programme (ERP), runs until Sunday, with headliners Wolf Alice, who played on Friday night, as well as The Chemical Brothers, Bombay Bicycle Club and Bastille ReOrchestrated.

