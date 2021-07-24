News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Gallery

Incredible aerial photos show scale of Latitude Festival

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 5:12 PM July 24, 2021   
Aerial photos show the extent of this year's Latitude Festival in Suffolk.

Aerial photos show the extent of this year's Latitude Festival in Suffolk. - Credit: Mike Page

Amazing aerial photos of Latitude Festival show a sprawling city of tents as people gather for the event's second day.

Photographer Mike Page took the pictures on Saturday (July 24) from the skies above Henham Park in Suffolk, showing how its green fields have been transformed.

Some 40,000 people are expected to enjoy the three-day event - the first major UK festival to take place following 'Freedom Day' and the lifting of the majority of Covid restrictions on July 19.

Aerial photos show the extent of this year's Latitude Festival in Suffolk.

Aerial photos show the extent of this year's Latitude Festival in Suffolk. - Credit: Mike Page

The images show the colourful patchwork of tents, as well as festivalgoers gathering at the Obelisk stage arena and thousands of parked cars.

The event, part of the government's Event Research Programme (ERP), runs until Sunday, with headliners Wolf Alice, who played on Friday night, as well as The Chemical Brothers, Bombay Bicycle Club and Bastille ReOrchestrated.

Aerial photos show the extent of this year's Latitude Festival in Suffolk.

Aerial photos show the extent of this year's Latitude Festival in Suffolk. - Credit: Mike Page

Aerial photos show the extent of this year's Latitude Festival in Suffolk.

Aerial photos show the extent of this year's Latitude Festival in Suffolk. - Credit: Mike Page

Aerial photos show the extent of this year's Latitude Festival in Suffolk.

Aerial photos show the extent of this year's Latitude Festival in Suffolk. - Credit: Mike Page

Aerial photos show the extent of this year's Latitude Festival in Suffolk.

Aerial photos show the extent of this year's Latitude Festival in Suffolk. - Credit: Mike Page

Aerial photos show the extent of this year's Latitude Festival in Suffolk.

Aerial photos show the extent of this year's Latitude Festival in Suffolk. - Credit: Mike Page

Aerial photos show the extent of this year's Latitude Festival in Suffolk.

Aerial photos show the extent of this year's Latitude Festival in Suffolk. - Credit: Mike Page

Aerial photos show the extent of this year's Latitude Festival in Suffolk.

Aerial photos show the extent of this year's Latitude Festival in Suffolk. - Credit: Mike Page

Aerial photos show the extent of this year's Latitude Festival in Suffolk.

Aerial photos show the extent of this year's Latitude Festival in Suffolk. - Credit: Mike Page


You may also want to watch:

Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mundesley beach in the early summer sun with Bacton, Walcott and Happisburgh lighthouse in the backg

Days Out Guide

7 places to avoid the crowds in Norfolk this summer

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Cowle's Drove in Hockwold from Station Road.

'Like an invasion' - locals speak out over five-day festival

Sarah Hussain

person
Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman, Chick Inn Norwich

Chicken restaurant closes 'due to unforeseen circumstances'

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Charles Albert who started growing vegetables as a form of therapy has been told to dig them up or f

'I'd be utterly lost without it' - Family told to dig up vegetable patch

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus