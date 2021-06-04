Alton Towers founder's holiday park plan gets revamp - but fears remain

Published: 3:26 PM June 4, 2021

Controversial plans for a new holiday resort in a Norfolk village have finally been revised after a lengthy delay - with the number of units proposed more than halved.

Originally, Alton Towers founder John Broome had proposed to build some 280 units across Haveringland Hall Country Park, including wooden lodges, treehouses and tipis - but the plans were met with fierce objection locally.

Following scores of objections and a petition signed by hundreds of neighbours though, it was made clear that the plans would be revised, with an altered vision first planned to be submitted before Christmas.

RPS Group, the agents for the scheme, was then given an extended deadline to submit the new look masterplan, which was due at the end of May.

And these plans have at last been lodged, revealing the number of units have been more than halved, to 101 spread across the 111 acre site.

The revised plans will be considered by Broadland Council in due course, but the alterations have been unable to calm objection to the proposals, with opposition from the Campaign For Protection of Rural England (CPRE) and Norfolk County Council's highways department remaining.

And neighbours campaigning against the scheme have also made it clear that any level of development on the site would be "unacceptable".

Nigel Boldero, chairman of Haveringland Parish Meeting and organiser of the Line in the Sand campaign group, said: "We are looking through the details of the new plans and will be meeting to discuss them soon.

"However, any further development on the site is absolutely unacceptable and unsustainable."

Mr Boldero added: "The site would gain 100 units, lose 200 trees then gain around 200 plus car parking spaces - that's pretty damning."

Among other concerns include fears over traffic movement in and out of the site, but papers submitted with the application say that the "significant reduction" in the number of units would also see the number of car movements decline.

Mr Broome previously said the plan would provide the region with a "distinctive, five star holiday destination" and "increase the profile of Norfolk".

The revised plans would also see the retention of ancient woodland on the site.