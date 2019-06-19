Red, white and blue to dominate market town for its Peace Day event

Dereham Peace Day will be happening instead of the carnival. Pictured is the carnival parade from 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

A Norfolk town will be awash with homemade Union Jack flags as part of a commemorative event taking place this summer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Judy Rogers is helping to organise Dereham Peace Day. Picture: Matthew Usher. Judy Rogers is helping to organise Dereham Peace Day. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Organisers behind Dereham's Peace Day, which is happening in place of this year's carnival, are urging families and young people to get involved with a variety of activities.

The day will begin at 9am with the arrival of soldiers at the Mid Norfolk Railway station in the town.

They will be greeted by re-enactment visitors from 1919 and will make their way to Market Place where Dereham Town Band will be performing.

From 1pm, everyone will be asked to make their way to the recreation ground for an afternoon of fun.

Dereham Peace Day will be happening instead of the carnival. Pictured is the carnival parade from 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher Dereham Peace Day will be happening instead of the carnival. Pictured is the carnival parade from 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

One of the events taking place on the field includes a Union Jack parade. Children are being encouraged to make or draw their own creations.

There will also be a Peace Day visitors' competition, where children have the chance to win an engraved cup.

You may also want to watch:

The aim will be to talk to as many visitors and soldiers as they can, before getting them to sign a form. The child with the most signatures will win the cup.

Dereham Peace Day will be happening instead of the carnival. Pictured is the carnival parade from 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher Dereham Peace Day will be happening instead of the carnival. Pictured is the carnival parade from 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Judy Rogers, who is one of the people helping to organise the event, said: "We want to get lots of families interested in taking part in the activities we have planned on the day.

"We have several things for children to do and it would be great to see them getting involved."

Other eagerly-anticipated events are the fancy dress competition and races.

Entry forms will be available from July 1 and participants will need to register with organisers before the day.

And in the week before the big day, a hundred red, white or blue gift bags will be hidden in the town.

Each will have a gift for the finder and some information about the event.

Forms can be collected from, and then returned, to Dereham Library, Shoe Doctor, All Crafts and Gifts based in Cuthbert Court, and The Railway Tavern, or by emailing info@derehamcarnival.co.uk.

Dereham Peace Day takes place on Saturday July 20.