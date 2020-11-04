Warning over expected increase in Covid scams during lockdown
PUBLISHED: 16:06 04 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:06 04 November 2020
Archant
Officials have urged people to be aware of scammers during the latest coronavirus lockdown.
After a spate of scam reports of people trying to con locals amid the previous lockdown, officers from Suffolk Trading Standards have warned businesses and residents to be on their guard.
A post on the Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook page said: “We expect to start seeing another increase in the Covid-19 related scams as we head into the second lockdown.
“Businesses need to be especially eagle-eyed when receiving any emails or text messages offering financial support.
“Never click on the link within the message and do not reply.
“Contact your business’ bank immediately if you think you’ve been scammed.”
You can forward scam emails to the National Cyber Security Centre on report@phishing.gov.uk or forward scam text messages to 7726.
There is also information on the Coronavirus (Covid-19) financial support available to businesses via www.gov.uk/coronavirus/business-support
