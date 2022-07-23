Wheels ready to lift off at the most exciting and thrilling Old Buckenham Airshow ever

Promotion

The striking livery of the Typhoon which can reach Mach 1.5 at 35,000ft in less than 150 seconds from brakes off. - Credit: Paul Johnson/Flightline UK

The countdown to a display of some of the most spectacular - and noisiest - aircraft in the world, along with national and international airborne treasures and a sun-powered world first too, has begun.

In just a few days it will be eyes skywards for spectators at Old Buckenham Airshow, who will not only be wowed by the likes of three Spitfires, two T6, a Hawker Hurricane formation and the RAF Typhoon, but a huge moment in the history of aviation too.

It's advance tickets only for the airshow next weekend, July 30-31 and it's almost a sellout, as families book to see the phenomenal display line-up from awesome acrobatics to aircraft old and new.

One of its many planned magical moments will see the first ever air display from an electric aircraft, the Velis Electro.

The Pipistrel Velis Electro will make its airshow debut at Old Buckenham, powered by solar electricity generated at the Nuncat aircraft charging point on the airfield - Credit: Pipistrel

Airshow director Matt Wilkins said it would be expected that this world airshow debut would be in the US or at an enormous UK airshow.

"In a coup for the ages it’ll happen here, the home of the UK’s first electric aircraft charging point. The Velis Electro will not only perform in an air display but two of them will be on hand to show the airshow crowd what the future looks like," he said.

What's more, the Velis Electro will be powered by the Nuncat's solar charging point at Old Buckenham Airfield, and there will also be Norfolk-built Nuncat aircraft and aircraft parts on display.

The Nuncat (whose name means No Unnecessary Novelty Community Air Transport System) is designed to be cheap and simple for use by aid agencies in the developing world and by private pilots supporting a greener way of aviation.

"It’s the stuff of the future, here, now at a small airfield," said Matt.

The Norfolk built Numcat, designed as a low cost solar electric powered aircraft suitable for aid agencies and health care needs in developing countries and private pilots worldwide, will be on display at Old Buckenham Airshow 2022. - Credit: Andy McNair

The airshow prides itself on a huge variety of aircraft filling its display, from jaw-dropping acrobatics, the lightweight Nuncat and Velis Electro to the much-loved beast of a plane, the B-17, Sally B.

Always an airshow favourite, this year in a special and moving opening, the US National Anthem will be performed as Sally B, the only B-17 flying outside the US, makes her first pass.

"Along with an enormous Catalina Flying Boat, the airshow will feature more Second World War Americana than ever," confirmed Matt.

Before that, though, the Platinum Jubilee will be celebrated in considerable style at Old Buckenham.

The RAF Falcons will drop into the Old Buckenham Airshow on both afternoons at 12.30pm - Credit: Brittany Woodman

"Each day the RAF Falcons will literally drop in with a Union Jack at the start of the afternoon, at 12.30pm. On Saturday, July 30, they’ll be met by a VIP in the form of Her Majesty’s Pageant Master, Bruno Peek LVO OBE, who will take the salute from the team." said Matt.

Air Cadets will then march to the War Memorial and raise the Union Jack as noted vocalist Fiona Harber sings God Save the Queen.

Later in the display, the ground will be shaking and the crowd cheering as the most spectacular and capable aircraft in the RAF roars overhead. The magnificent Typhoon will arrive at a blistering 700mph and demonstrate to anyone in doubt how its raw power defies the laws of physics. The agile combat aircraft can fly at Mach 1.8, storming from brakes off to Mach 1.5 at 35,000ft in less than 150 seconds.

The RAF Typhoon will be showing off its blistering pace at the airshow - Credit: Paul Johnson/Flightline

More national treasures fill the bill with a fleet of Spitfires - and more.

"Whilst the Spitfire is a common sight at Old Buckenham Airshows of the past, we’ve never had three of them together at the same time," said Matt.

The Spitfire Mk1 at a previous Old Buckenham Airshow - Credit: Denise Bradley



"We’ve never had two of Hawker’s Hurricane or indeed of the North American T6, and at times it’ll seem like the war is still on and we are being ‘visited’ by a couple of members of the opposition, most significantly the Nazis ultimate fighter, the 109, may make a nuisance of itself, but we’re quite sure there will be an Allied hero in the skies nearby to help," said Matt, hinting at the planned recreation of a Second World War dogfight.

"It’s the most ambitious, largest, most horse-powered Airshow ever, with record ticket sales again, it will sell out and soon," said Matt, delighted that it'll also be a history-making airshow of immense significance for the future of flight.

There is also masses of on-ground entertainment including a huge military display, funfair, food village and all manner of stalls.