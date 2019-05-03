Say farewell to giant Norfolk book sale which is bowing out after 10 years

For second-hand book-lovers it’s been a treasure trove with thousands of bargains up for grabs over three days.

When the Morston Book Sale started a decade ago organisers Rob and Sally Metcalfe never dreamed it would become a permanent fixture on the calendar.

Mrs Metcalfe's father had died and her mother was not too keen on keeping his many military and history books.

They decided to sell them for charity and the initial day sale at Morston village hall was so successful, they extended it for another few days.

The feedback was so great that they had to do it again the following year, and ever since book-lovers from across the country have been making their way to the north Norfolk coast.

For the last six years the sale has been held at Morston Barn, which they rent, and has two storeys, a garden and several marquees all filled with books.

Each book has been donated and is individually priced, which takes most of the 25 book sale helpers about a year to complete.

But the Metcalfes say the sale has become too big, so this will be the 10th and final event on this scale, Instead, they will hold pop-up events and more smaller sales.

Mrs Metcalfe said: “We've got about 50,000 books on sale. We've got all kinds of books, in different categories. Ours must be one of the biggest charity book sales in the country.

“We have people coming from the Midlands and London and some even book their holidays to coincide with the sale.

“It's always been held on the first bank holiday in May.

“People especially love the fiction books and we have a good collectors' corner, and a massive number of children's books. The farmyard is always full of cars.”

Over the years the sale has raised more than £62,000 for the Friends of Morston church, to help preserve All Saints.

The event does not just include books. There are also plants and lunches and tea, It is open from 10am to 5pm on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, May 4-6, at Morston Barn, NR25 7AA. All books are half price on Monday.